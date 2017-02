(Corrects typo in headline)

Aug 18 Nikkei:

* Japanese automakers would need to boost fuel economy by 24.1% by 2020 to meet new standards being drawn up by government - Nikkei

* The tentative guidelines on fuel economy for automakers could take effect as early as next spring - Nikkei

* Guidelines on fuel economy for automakers would measure improvement from a base year of fiscal 2009 - Nikkei

* For gasoline engines, fuel economy benchmark will rise from an average of 16.3km/ltr in FY 2009 to 20.3km/ltr in FY 2020-Nikkei

* Electric cars and plug-in hybrids would be excluded from the requirements - Nikkei