Dec 18 EURO Ressources SA :

* Announced on Thursday the completion of the simplified public tender offer by IAMGOLD Corp

* IAMGOLD Corporation holds, directly and indirectly, a total of 56,058,191 common shares of the Company

* Stake represents 89.71 pct of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)