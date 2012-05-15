BRIEF-Seagate Technology plc's unit issues principal amounts of Senior Notes due 2022 and 2024
* On Feb 3, 2017, Seagate HDD Cayman $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022 - SEC filing
* On Feb 3, 2017, Seagate HDD Cayman $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2022 - SEC filing
* Jennison Associates LLC reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l3UcFk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Intends to complete a refinancing of its existing secured debt consisting of a new capital structure