Oct 11 Dollar Thrifty :
* Dollar Thrifty sees Q3 EBITDA $110-$120 million
* Dollar Thrifty announces completion of solicitation process
* Dollar Thrifty says reiterates share repurchase plan
and preliminary guidance for Q3 results
* Dollar Thrifty says expects rental revenue to increase by
approximately 2 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2010
* Dollar Thrifty says expects gains from sales of risk vehicles
to be approximately $18 million in the third quarter of 2011
* Dollar Thrifty says previously announced guidance for the
full year of 2011 for rental revenues and fleet costs remain
unchanged
* Dollar Thrifty sees FY EBITDA $270 to $290 million
* Dollar Thrifty says board of directors has authorized
the repurchase of up to $400 million of Dollar Thrifty stock
* Dollar Thrifty says formally concluded its process to solicit
definitive proposals regarding a potential business combination
* Dollar Thrifty says as of October 10, 2011, the
company had not received any proposals meeting this criterion
* Dollar Thrifty says has terminated its solicitation process
and will continue to execute its current stand-alone plan