By Jochelle Mendonca and Rachel Chitra

Aug 24 Holders of troubled mortgage insurer PMI Group Inc's PMI.N more than $700 million of senior notes will together discuss their repayment options, one of the bondholders told Reuters.

The Arizona Department of Insurance has banned PMI's units from writing new business, given abysmal capital levels and sky-high risk ratios, and the units are close to being put into receivership.

The units have about two months to raise the necessary capital or be taken over by the regulator -- a move that would trigger a default on the company's senior notes and allow debt holders to seek immediate repayment. PMI Group, though, does not have the resources to pay off the debt.

"The debt holders will be lucky if they get something ... even if it's less than full value," Morningstar analyst Jim Ryan said.

However, the bondholder, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, said the group was still mobilizing.

"It's too early to discuss at this point. Right now, the idea is to review all possible options," he said.

PMI Group's spokesman Bill Horning declined to comment, saying he was not in a position to discuss the matter.

The company is left with few options, and analysts have ruled out the possibility of a successful equity raising or a possible buyer.

PMI Group, like other mortgage insurers, underwrote mortgages during the housing boom only to be saddled with millions of dollars in losses when loans soured.

Shares of the company, which traded at $50 four years ago, now trade at 17 cents each on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca and Rachel Chitra in Bangalore. Additional reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh, Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

