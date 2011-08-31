Aug 31 AT&T Inc (T.N): * New HTC Jetstream* tablet available exclusively to AT&T customers * On September 4, tablet will be available to AT&T customers online,in co-owned retail stores for $699.99 with new 2-year contract * Tablet features a 10.1" hd display, snapdragon 1.5 ghz dual core processor and front and rear facing cameras

