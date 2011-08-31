(Correct Q2 revenue estimates to $112.5 mln)

Aug 31 Zumiez Inc : * AUTO ALERT - Zumiez Inc August same store sales rose 4.3 pct * Zumiez Inc announces fiscal 2011 second quarter results and august 2011 sales * auto alert - Zumiez Inc Q2 shr $0.08 * auto alert - Zumiez Inc Q2 sales $112.5 mln vs i/b/e/s view $112.3 mln * auto alert - Zumiez Inc sees Q3 2011 shr about $0.37 to $0.39 * auto alert - Zumiez Inc Q2 shr view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * August same-store sales view up 4.4 percent -- Thomson Reuters data * Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S