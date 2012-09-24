TABLE-Germany's 2016 gas imports down 3 pct, costs down 27 pct

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Germany imported 3.0 percent less natural gas last year compared with 2015 and paid 27.3 percent less as oil-linked gas prices fell with cheaper crude, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Monday. The import bill in the twelve months came to 17.8 billion euros ($18.9 billion), the data showed. Many continental European long-term gas supply contracts still track crude oil prices with a time lag of about six months, though the importance of vir