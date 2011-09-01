(Corrects headline to clarify that the company reported audit committee findings)

Sept 1 Puda Coal Audit Committee:

* Audit committee: Ming Zhao arranged for Shanxi Putai Resources to shift 90% take of Shanxi coal to him in Sept 2009

* Audit committee: CEO Liping Zhu was aware of 90% transfer but did not disclose it to any other director

* Audit committee: Zhao signed documents to further transfer 49% of ownership of Shanxi coal to citic in/around July 2010

* Audit committee: Ming Zhao, Wei Zhang signed deals pledging their 51% equity stake in Shanxi coal to citic in July 2010

* Audit committee: in or around March 2010, Zhao caused Puda mining to become new parent co of Shanxi coal