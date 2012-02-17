By Vaishnavi Bala

Feb 17 Dry bulk transporter Paragon Shipping Inc PRGN.N is in danger of breaching more covenants this year, its chief executive said, as he expects the downturn in the shipping industry to continue until 2013.

"We may breach some covenants. In the downturn, companies do breach covenants," Chief Executive and founder Michael Bodouroglou, who has been at the helm since the company's inception in 2006, told Reuters.

The shipping industry faces tougher financing conditions as banks tighten credit lines with more asset sales and ship seizures expected as a rout in seaborne earnings also takes its toll, bankers have said. [ID:nL5E7L63L6]

Paragon said in November it was in breach of a covenant under one of its loan agreements and was in discussions to amend the facility. On Thursday, Paragon said it may have to prepay debt.

"Banks are not lending any money. Ship lending is very difficult these days, scarce and very expensive," Bodouroglou, a shipping industry veteran, said.

He is, however, "comfortable with the liquidity position of the company".

As of Dec. 31, the company had cash and restricted cash of $39.6 million, while total debt was $201.2 million.

Bodouroglou said the situation may bode well for the sector in the long term, as it would prevent speculative ordering of ships in an already oversupplied market.

Paragon said it is looking at more than 20 percent savings in capital expenditure in dry bulk this year as it hopes to reduce maintenance costs.

The company's shares have gained 32 percent of their value since Feb. 7, when it entered into a fixed-rate time charter agreement for its vessel. They had lost 11 percent of their value till then from November, when it had said it was in breach of a covenant.

Athens-based Paragon has a fleet of 11 dry-bulk ships that haul dry bulk cargoes like coal, iron-ore, cement, fertilizer and other construction materials.

Shares of the company, valued at $56.2 million, were trading down 4 percent at 91 cents on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

