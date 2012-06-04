Kirin to sell Brazil unit to Heineken's Bavaria for $700 mln
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. hunting and fishing chain Gander Mountain Co is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, after an aggressive effort to expand its store base failed to pull in new customers, according to people familiar with the matter.