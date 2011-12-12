BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
(Refiles to add currency in headline)
DEC 12 - Dec 12 VimpelCom : * Completes $1 billion in revolving credit facilities * Says has completed a committed revolving credit facility of approximately $500 million for Vimpelcom Amsterdam b.v * Says also completed a separate committed revolving credit facility of about $475 million for ojsc vimpel-communications
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LOCAL AUTHORITY OFFICIAL CONFIRMS NO NUCLEAR RISK FROM FLAMANVILLE EXPLOSION