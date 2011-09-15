Sept 15 : * RBC cuts Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST.N) price target to $15 from $20 * RBC cuts Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP.N) price target to $15 from $20 * RBC cuts Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP.N) to sector perform from outperform * RBC raises Hospitality Properties Trust HPT.N price target to $26 from $25 * RBC raises Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB.N) to outperform from sector perform * RBC cuts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB.N) price target to $19 from $20 * RBC cuts DiamondRock Hospitality Co (DRH.N) price target to $9 from $12 * RBC cuts Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO.N) price target to $8 from $13 * RBC cuts Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO.N) price target to $26 from $32 * RBC cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ.N) price target to $17 from $19 * RBC remains cautious on industrial (logistics-focused) real estateFor a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on [RCH/US] Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click [RCH/US] Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on [RCH/CA] Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click [RCH/CA] Reuters Station users, click .4899

