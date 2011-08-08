(Follows alerts)

* Sees 10 pct plus EPS growth in 1 year

* Sees return potential at 15 pct

* Shares up about 2 pct, pre-market

Aug 8 Goldman Sachs added Coca Cola Co (KO.N) to its Americas’ Conviction Buy List, and said the world's largest soft drink maker was poised to outperform over the next 6-12 months.

Coke shares were up about 2 percent at $66.77 in pre-market trade on Monday in New York Stock Exchange.

The brokerage held its $77 price target on the stock of Coca Cola, which they believed to be "an ideal candidate to buy in a slower-growth macro environment".

"We expect healthy 10 percent-plus earnings growth this year," Goldman analyst Judy Hong said in a note to clients.

The brokerage also added that market share gains in key markets from rival Pepsico (PEP.N), which owns the Pepsi and Mountain Dew brands, and introduction of non-soft drink beverages like juice and tea, have helped Coca Cola.

Goldman also pointed out the "attractive return potential" in next 1 year, provided the company achieves 10 percent plus earnings growth and 2 percent dividend yield.

(Reporting by Aniket Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

