UPDATE 5-Kansas man charged in shooting of two Indians in possible hate crime
* India shocked by killing, some blame growing intolerance (Adds detail on flags at Garmin office; adds related content, edits)
* India shocked by killing, some blame growing intolerance (Adds detail on flags at Garmin office; adds related content, edits)
Feb 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Goldman Sachs executive Toby Watson who was involved in bank's dealings during 1mbd has left the firm- WSJ, citing sources Source: http://on.wsj.com/2mftaPf