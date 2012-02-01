Feb 1 FACEBOOK: * Facebook files for IPO of up to $5 billion * Facebook says intends to apply list its common stock under symbol FB * Facebook names Morgan Stanley , JP Morgan Goldman Sachs as lead underwriters to IPO * Facebook - has 845 million active users * Facebook says had 483 million daily active users on average in December 2011-SEC filing * Facebook names bofa Merrill Lynch, barclays capital and allen & co among underwriters to IPO * Facebook revenue for year ended December 31 2011 was $3.71 billion * Facebook says net income in 2011 was $1 billion * Facebook - says mark zuckerberg 2011 total compensation $1.49 million * Facebook - "we had more than 425 million Mobile maus in December 2011" * Facebook says advertising accounted for 85 percent of revenue in 2011

((Bangalore Equities Newsroom; +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780))

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.