April 13 Lakshmi Vilas Bank:
* Revision of interest rate on domestic term deposit w.e.f 14.04.2015
* Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 2 years & above & less than 3 years to 8.80 percent
* Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 3 years & above & less than 5 years to 8.80 percent
* Cuts interest rate on domestic term deposit with maturity period of 91-180 days to 8.10 percent from 8.25 percent
Source text:
Existing Revised
Rates From 14.04.2015
% per % Per
Annum Annum
Maturity Regular Senior Maturity Regular Senior
Period Citizen Period Citizen
15-29 5.50 5.50 15-29 5.50 5.50
days days
30-45 6.00 6.00 30-45 6.00 6.00
days days
46-90 7.00 7.00 46-90 7.00 7.00
days days
91-180 8.25 8.25 91-180 8.10 8.10
days days
181-270 8.50 8.50 181-270 8.50 8.50
days days
271-364 8.75 8.75 271-364 8.75 8.75
Days Days
1 year to 8.80 9.30 1 year and 8.80 9.30
less than 2 years above
&
less than 2
years
2 years and 8.90 9.40 2 8.80 9.30
above & years and above
less than 3 &
years less
than 3 years
3 years and 8.90 9.40 3 8.80 9.30
above & years and above
less than 5 &
years less
than 5 years
5 years and 8.75 9.25 5 years and 8.75 9.25
above above
(Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)