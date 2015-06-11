June 11 Novartis India Ltd
* Novartis india says co is not aware of source of news (not
denies) about novartis ag to explore delisting of indian unit
* Has not received any notice from promoters of co, novartis ag
on intention to delist shares of co from bse
Source text for Eikon: With reference to the news appeared in ET
NOW, dated June 11, 2015 captioned "Novartis AG said to explore
delisting of $380 mn Indian unit.", Novartis India Ltd has
Clarified to BSE as under:
"We would like to clarify that the Company is not aware of the
source of this news item "Novartis AG said to explore delisting
of $380 million Indian units" as mentioned in your letter. The
Board of the Company has not received any notice from the
promoters of the Company, Novartis AG on its intention to delist
the equity shares of the Company from the Bombay Stock Exchange
Limited."
