MUMBAI Aug 5 India's state-run NMDC raised its iron ore output target to more than 30 million tonnes in the year to March 2012, after the country's top court allowed it to restart mining in a key region of Karnataka state from Aug. 6, its chairman said on Friday.

"Because of Kumaraswamy (mine) we will able to produce 2 million tonnes more," said Rana Som.

On Tuesday the company had said it expected to produce 28-29 million tonnes of iron ore in 2011/12.

India's Supreme Court partially lifted an iron ore mining ban imposed last week in the Bellary region by allowing NMDC to mine up to 1 million tonnes per month of the steel-making ingredient, according to a court document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)