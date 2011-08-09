SYDNEY Aug 9 Australia's Centro Properties said on Tuesday that it will bundle up Australian assets within the group to create a new vehicle with a portfolio of A$4.4 billion.

Centro, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late 2007 and has been restructuring to cut debt, said A$100 million would be shared among security, hybrid and bond holders and creditors.

The company sold this year its U.S. assets for $9.4 billion to an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Blackstone .

Centro has also been negotiating with lenders and hedge funds to swap their debt holding in Centro for equity in the new fund which will have a portfolio of Australian regional and sub-regional shopping centres. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Ed Davies)