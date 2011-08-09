MOVES-UBS snares Reece as exec vice chair
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
SYDNEY Aug 9 Australia's Centro Properties said on Tuesday that it will bundle up Australian assets within the group to create a new vehicle with a portfolio of A$4.4 billion.
Centro, which was hit by the global credit crisis in late 2007 and has been restructuring to cut debt, said A$100 million would be shared among security, hybrid and bond holders and creditors.
The company sold this year its U.S. assets for $9.4 billion to an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Blackstone .
Centro has also been negotiating with lenders and hedge funds to swap their debt holding in Centro for equity in the new fund which will have a portfolio of Australian regional and sub-regional shopping centres. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Ed Davies)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
