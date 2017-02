NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's HPCL is hopeful that a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its Vizag refinery will be operational from Aug. 21, its head of refineries K. Murali said on Friday.

He said it was an "unplanned" shutdown but there would be no impact on output because the refinery has a second such unit. The FCCU unit has been down since Aug 1. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)