MUMBAI, Sept 15 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N), one of the world's largest real estate service companies, is seeing continued hesitancy in global real estate markets amid economic fears, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The Chicago-based company posted slightly better-than- expected second-quarter earnings in late July but cautioned that the rebound in global commercial real estate over the last year may be dissipating.

"There has been little change (since July)," Colin Dyer, global CEO, Jones Lang LaSalle, told Reuters in an interview. "The hesitancy comes from a fear of the global situation. That hasn't changed."

Alastair Hughes, JLL's chief executive for Asia Pacific, told Reuters the company expected to make two acquisitions in the region in the next six months.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

