MUMBAI, Sept 26 India's GMR Infrastructure said on Monday it agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in its unit GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd to Petronas International Corp, a unit of Malaysian state-run oil firm Petronas.

It did not provide financial details of the deal.

GMR Energy is developing an 800 megawatt, gas-based power project on Jurong Island, Singapore, which will be set up by a consortium consisting of Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Samsung , it said in a statement.

