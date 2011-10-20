Oct 20 Three months ended September 30.

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 2.78 vs 1.16

Net sales 39.10 vs 32.15

NOTE: UltraTech Cement , part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, is India's largest cement firm, with installed capacity of about 52 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)