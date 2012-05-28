UPDATE 1-Food group Danone targets cost cuts amid pressures at dairy arm and China
* Danone eyes 1 billion euros in savings by 2020 (Adds details, CFO comments)
PARIS, Feb 15 French food group Danone unveiled a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) cost cutting plan, saying the turnaround of its dairy division in Europe was taking longer than expected while tough conditions in China would also endure in 2017.
BEIJING, Feb 15 Chinese chicken prices sank to their lowest level in more than a decade on Wednesday as fears grow about the spread of bird flu, hurting meat producers' share prices and deepening concerns about demand in the world's second-largest poultry consumer.