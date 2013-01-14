(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Following a review of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) under our revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions, we have affirmed our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on the bank. -- IsDB's stand-alone credit profile is 'aaa', reflecting our assessment of its "very strong" business profile and "extremely strong" financial profile, as our criteria define these terms. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its strong credit metrics. Rating Action On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on IsDB are based on its "very strong" business profile and "extremely strong" financial profile, as defined in our revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions (MLIs; see "Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published on Nov. 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Under these criteria, we also assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'aaa'. Our assessment of IsDB's "very strong" business profile reflects the bank's important role in promoting economic development across Muslim countries and communities, its strong relationship with shareholders, and our expectation of continued preferred creditor treatment. We note that the bank does not distribute dividends to members from its earnings, as per its articles of agreement. However, IsDB's voting shareholders are also borrowing members, and, as such, can have an important influence in decision-making. Since 2007, the bank's management has been implementing a comprehensive reform plan targeting strategy, organization, and operations. IsDB's capital comes from the contributions paid by member countries, as well as its retained earnings. The fourth general capital increase (GCI) was approved in 2006, raising the bank's subscribed capital to Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 15 billion. Preliminary unaudited figures for financial year-ended Nov. 14, 2012, indicate that the bank's subscribed capital stood at 156% of assets, while the paid-up capital was 40% of total assets. Shareholders have supported the bank through regular GCIs, albeit with some delays in the payment of due capital instalments by a few member countries. Furthermore, some member countries, including Nigeria and Qatar, have raised their shareholdings in the bank through special capital increases raising the bank's subscribed capital to SDR18 billion. The bank's board of governors is expected to approve the fifth GCI this year. The bank was able to scale up its lending operations by doubling the annual growth rate to 30% from 15% between 2009 and 2011, in response to the global economic crisis. Despite its activities in more risky countries compared with some of the other 'AAA' rated MLIs, IsDB's operational portfolio has performed well and the bank's audited financial statements have never reported any write-off of any public sector exposure. The bank has historically benefited from its government borrowers giving it preferred creditor treatment, and we expect that it will continue to do so. Our assessment of IsDB's "extremely strong" financial profile factors in its extremely high capitalization, leading to a Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio (our primary measure for assessing capital adequacy) of 30% before adjustments at financial year-end 2011. The bank's RAC ratio increases to 65% when we take into account adjustments specific to MLIs under our new criteria. These are primarily our expectation that IsDB's sovereign borrowers will pay their debt to the bank in preference to their commercial debt, our application of a cap on the risk weight of high-risk exposures, and our adjustment for the geographic diversification of the bank's exposures. In general, our risk-weighting of IsDB's Sharia-compliant risk assets do not differ from our risk-weighting of a commercial bank's loan portfolio. The countries with the five largest exposures constitute only 30% of overall sovereign exposures at financial year-end 2011, rendering IsDB's credit risk much less concentrated than similarly rated MLIs'. IsDB has typically relied on capital increases and retained earnings to fund its operations, but is increasingly issuing bonds (sukuks) both as private placements and in the market, with a view to fostering the global sukuk market. Our funding and liquidity ratios for IsDB indicate that the bank would be able to fulfil its mandate for at least one year, even under extremely stressed market conditions (excluding undisbursed commitments). The lack of access would, however, require the curtailment of new disbursements after six months. Operationally, IsDB's liquidity needs are planned well ahead of actual disbursement, given the typically long-term life cycle of the projects it finances, and therefore we do not expect them to exceed liquidity sources. Furthermore, IsDB can tap the liquid resources of the Special Account Resources Waqf Fund (an endowment fund held separate from IsDB's balance sheet), further strengthening its liquidity position. Under our revised criteria, we do not factor in IsDB's callable capital as extraordinary shareholder support because all of its shareholders are rated below IsDB's SACP. However, should the bank's SACP weaken to 'aa' or below, we could assign uplift based on extraordinary support from shareholders rated 'AA', all things being equal. IsDB commenced operations in 1975 with a mandate to foster economic development and social progress of its member countries as well as Muslim communities in nonmember countries. IsDB operates in accordance with Sharia principles (Islamic law) and has a leading role in promoting the development of the Islamic finance services industry. IsDB has gradually increased its number of shareholders, from 22 members at inception to 56 members currently. Membership spans four continents covering different regions: 22 members in Sub-Saharan Africa, 17 in the Middle East and North Africa, 16 in Europe and Asia, and one in Latin America. The basic prerequisite for membership is that the prospective country is already a member of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, pays the first instalment of its minimum subscription to the capital of IsDB, and accepts any terms and conditions that may be agreed on by the bank's board of governors. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IsDB's financial profile will remain "extremely strong" over the coming months. We also anticipate that the bank will continue to enjoy preferred creditor treatment and other strong shareholder support. We could lower the ratings if the bank's financial or risk management profile weakens, or if we see a material weakening in the bank's sovereign lending book (for example, as a result of rising political and economic risks in the region), or the loss of preferred creditor treatment. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Islamic Development Bank Issuer Credit Rating Foreign Currency AAA/Stable/A-1+ IDB Trust Services Ltd. Senior Secured* AAA Senior Unsecured* AAA Tadamun Services Berhad Senior Unsecured* AAA *Guaranteed by Islamic Development Bank (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)