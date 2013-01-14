(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- The ratings on Luxembourg reflect our view of its wealthy economy with
a strong government balance sheet and sizable external surpluses.
-- We now expect that Luxembourg's core rating strengths should be
sufficient to offset any downside pressure on growth performance and believe
that risks to Luxembourg's economy and policymaking environment related to the
eurozone crisis will remain contained.
-- We also believe that Luxembourg's financial services industry should
be resilient to potential regulatory change.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on the long-term rating on
Luxembourg to stable from negative and affirming the 'AAA/A-1+' sovereign
credit ratings.
Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on
the long-term rating on the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to stable from negative.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term
sovereign credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that Luxembourg's strong government
balance sheet, wealthy population, and stable political environment are
sufficient to outweigh risks to its economy.
The ratings on Luxembourg reflect our view of the following strengths:
-- High wealth levels, with GDP per capita (including sizable value-added
of cross-border commuters) likely to exceed a forecast $100,000 (EUR86,000) in
2013--among the highest of all rated sovereigns.
-- A stable, predictable, and transparent political environment with
demonstrated control over its public finances.
-- A strong government balance sheet, with net general government assets
estimated at 17% of GDP in 2013.
In our opinion, Luxembourg's strong credit fundamentals should support the
economy in the face of low external demand and any competitive challenges to
its international financial services sector. Luxembourg's stable political
environment has enabled it to retain a very strong government balance sheet,
supported by revenues from its large financial sector, which we understand
have accounted for a quarter of general government revenues on average between
2005 and 2011. Consequently, the projected general government net asset
position for 2013 is 17% of GDP, and gross public debt just below 25% of GDP.
We believe that Luxembourg's very strong government balance sheet provides a
strong buffer against any external stress emanating from the rest of Europe.
Part of Luxembourg's wealth and resilience derives from the growth and
diversification of its financial activities. Almost EUR2.3 trillion of assets
are managed in Luxembourg and the country has the main listed exchange for the
European corporate bond market. Furthermore, with assets of nearly EUR800
billion, its banking system clears a significant amount of parent-subsidiary
transactions, predominantly from German and French groups. Due to the
prevalence of subsidiaries or branches of foreign banks, we classify
Luxembourg's contingent liabilities, according to our methodology, as
"limited".
We note that Luxembourg's well-established financial sector, which accounts
for approximately 35% of GDP, is undergoing structural change as a result of
the ongoing institutional reform in the eurozone. In our view, pressures on
financial sector profitability have depressed Luxembourg's growth performance
since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008. Nevertheless, we
believe that Luxembourg should benefit from sufficient fiscal flexibility to
adapt to Europe-wide measures such as a Financial Transactions Tax or a
Combined Consolidated Corporate Tax Base, should they be implemented.
Similarly, the competitive advantages of Luxembourg's central location, its
highly skilled workforce, and strong regulatory reputation will, in our
opinion, allow Luxembourg to retain an important role in Europe's financial
markets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Luxembourg's strong government
balance sheet, wealthy population, and stable political environment should be
sufficient to outweigh risks to its economy.
The ratings could come under pressure if the regulatory risks to Luxembourg's
financial services sector turn out to be more significant than we currently
assume or if--contrary to our expectations--contingent fiscal risks rise and
crystallize, materially altering its debt profile. Sustained sub-par growth
performance would likely follow and could put renewed downward pressure on the
rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of)
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Negative/A-1+
Ratings Affirmed
Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of)
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency A-1+
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency AAA
Senior Unsecured AAA
