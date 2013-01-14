(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Jan 14 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating to Minerva Luxembourg
S.A.'s planned senior unsecured notes due 2023. The rating on
the issue reflects the credit quality of Brazil-based beef
producer Minerva S.A. (Minerva; B+/Positive/--), which will
irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee the notes.
Rationale
In our view, the proposed notes issuance is part of
Minerva's liability management to reduce interest rates and
extend its debt maturities. We assume that Minerva will only
issue the notes if there is investors' appetite to exchange them
for its existing 2017 and part of its 2019 and 2022 bonds,
according to the proposed terms and conditions that include a
premium price over the principal amount of the titles.
We do not expect this notes issuance to increase the
company's debt. The positive outlook reflects our belief that
Minerva will use all excess cash to pay down debt. Management is
showing a strong commitment to reduce debt, as seen in its
recently announced debenture amortization, which was due 2015,
and successful equity offering.
In our view, the company's willingness to reduce gross debt,
coupled with the positive trends in Brazilian beef industry,
should improve its credit metrics, which could result in an
upgrade. Credit metrics, as of Dec. 31 2012, are likely to be
still weak for the rating category. However, the recent equity
offering will boost liquidity by around R$500 million. With an
estimated debt payment of about R$700 million (the entire amount
of the equity offering plus free cash generation), coupled with
an expected 10% increase in EBITDA in 2013, debt to EBITDA could
drop to 4.0x by year-end 2013 from 6.4x as of Sept. 30, 2012.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. The outlook reflects our view that
we could raise the ratings on Minerva in the short term if its
credit metrics continue to strengthen, with debt to EBITDA
consistently below 4x and funds from operations to debt of
roughly 20%. This could occur if the favorable market trends for
Brazilian beef producers persist and Minerva reduces its debt
using both the proceeds from the recently announced share sale
and its free cash flow generation. However, we could revise the
outlook to stable if market trends reverse, if the company
doesn't reduce debt, or if it assumes a more aggressive
acquisitive strategy that further depletes its liquidity and
makes debt reduction more difficult.
Ratings List
New Rating
Minerva Luxembourg S.A.
Senior Unsecured B+