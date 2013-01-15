(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Casaforte S.r.l's notes, due June 2040, as follows. EUR1,536.6m class A, due June 2040: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR135.9m class B, due June 2040: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The transaction is a securitisation of rental income deriving from the leasing of 683 bank branches and offices in Italy. These real estate assets are let to Banca MPS ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and its subsidiaries until July 2033. Fitch affirmed Banca MPS on the 21st of December 2012. Since the notes are fully credit-linked to Banca MPS's, which is the sole tenant, any change in the bank's rating is likely to result in a corresponding change for the notes. Surveillance data on the transaction are available on www.fitchratings.com (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)