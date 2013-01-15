BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.18 billion multifamily K-Deal, KF28
* Freddie Mac - About $1.18 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Mar. 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Casaforte S.r.l's notes, due June 2040, as follows. EUR1,536.6m class A, due June 2040: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable EUR135.9m class B, due June 2040: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The transaction is a securitisation of rental income deriving from the leasing of 683 bank branches and offices in Italy. These real estate assets are let to Banca MPS ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and its subsidiaries until July 2033. Fitch affirmed Banca MPS on the 21st of December 2012. Since the notes are fully credit-linked to Banca MPS's, which is the sole tenant, any change in the bank's rating is likely to result in a corresponding change for the notes. Surveillance data on the transaction are available on www.fitchratings.com (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credendo Single Risk Insurance AG's (Credendo Single Risk; formerly Garant Versicherungs Aktiengesellschaft Vienna) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's view of the strong probability of support, if needed, for Credendo Single Risk from its parent, the Belgian state-owned credit insurer, Credendo Exp
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).