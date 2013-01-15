Overview -- Luxembourg-based glass container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. has announced its intention to issue EUR1.1 billion-equivalent of notes to fund its acquisition of the North American operations of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain's (BBB/Negative/A-2) glass business Verallia. -- We forecast that on a normalized pro forma basis, Ardagh's credit metrics will remain within our guidelines for the rating. -- We are therefore affirming our long-term corporate credit ratings on Ardagh and related entities at 'B'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Ardagh's credit metrics will remain at levels commensurate with a 'B' rating, for example, the ratio of adjusted funds from operations to debt is unlikely to exceed 10%. Rating Action On Jan. 15, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit ratings on Luxembourg-based glass-container and metal packaging manufacturer Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. (Ardagh) and related entities Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our issue rating of 'B+' to Ardagh's proposed $750 million-equivalent (EUR562 million) senior secured notes due 2022 to be issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance PLC and Ardagh Holdings USA Inc. The recovery rating on these notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We assigned our issue rating of 'CCC+' to Ardagh's proposed $700 million-equivalent (EUR525 million) senior notes due 2020 to be issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance and Ardagh Holdings USA. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. We affirmed our issue ratings on Ardagh's senior secured debt instruments at 'B+', and our issue ratings on the group's senior debt instruments and subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) notes at 'CCC+'. The recovery ratings on these notes are '2' and '6' respectively. Rationale The affirmation follows Ardagh's announcement that it has agreed to acquire the North American operations of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain's (BBB/Negative/A-2) glass business Verallia, Saint-Gobain Container Inc. (not rated). Ardagh is planning to finance the acquisition by raising EUR1.1 billion-equivalent of senior secured and senior notes. The affirmation reflects our view that, after the acquisition, on a normalized pro forma basis, Ardagh's credit metrics will remain within our guidelines for the rating. In our opinion, Ardagh's free operating cash flow generation is unlikely to make a significant contribution toward reducing debt over the near term because S&P-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt is unlikely to exceed 10%. On Sept. 30, 2012, Ardagh's S&P-adjusted debt totaled EUR4.7 billion. While we understand that Ardagh and Saint-Gobain have signed a sale and purchase agreement, the transaction still has to pass certain regulatory checks before it can complete. Our ratings on Ardagh and related entities Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. and ARD Finance S.A. reflect Ardagh's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "satisfactory" business risk profile. We assess management and governance as "fair" under our criteria. In our view, the main rating constraints include Ardagh's very aggressive financial policy and highly leveraged capital structure; its exposure to volatile input prices; and the capital-intensive nature of its glass operations. These weaknesses are tempered to some extent by Ardagh's leading position as one of the largest glass and metal packaging providers in Europe. Its primary focus is on the relatively stable food and beverage end markets. The ratings also reflect Ardagh's relatively robust profitability, underpinned by its scale, efficient cost base, and ability to manage input cost changes. In our view, the Verallia North America acquisition will add further support to Ardagh's "satisfactory" business risk profile, despite the usual integration risks associated with an international acquisition of this size. The acquisition will meaningfully improve Ardagh's competitive positioning in the U.S., where we understand the combined group will become the market leader in glass container manufacturing. Furthermore, we recognize that the integration and associated synergies could lead to improved profit margins in the future. Liquidity We assess Ardagh's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We forecast that liquidity sources should comfortably cover liquidity uses by more than 1.2x (as defined by our criteria) during 2013. In 2013, we expect liquidity sources to include EUR1.1 billion of proceeds from the notes issuance, surplus cash of just under EUR200 million, and a working capital inflow enhanced by management-led initiatives. We estimate that liquidity uses will include EUR1.1 billion spending on the Verallia North America acquisition and capital expenditure (capex) of about EUR330 million. As part of the Verallia transaction, Ardagh is negotiating a new $300 million asset-based lending facility, which will give the combined group extra liquidity for general use. Furthermore, Ardagh already has a secured receivables facility agreement, which replaced its previous working capital facilities, and is currently undrawn (with EUR80 million of availability). Over time, this facility will increase in size (up to EUR150 million) as additional sellers are added. In our view, the group has a degree of flexibility in curbing capex, which in turn could become a potential source of additional liquidity. Furthermore, Ardagh has announced that it intends to use an IPO as a source of liquidity, which could be used to reduce debt in the near term. However, market conditions remain highly uncertain. We consider that, in the near term, further acquisition spending will be limited, given the group's need to focus on the successful integration of Verallia North America (and the potential IPO). However, significant spending on further external growth is extremely likely in the medium term, as it is part of the group's strategy. Ardagh's liquidity position is supported by a comfortable debt maturity profile, which is dominated by medium- to long-term sources of funding. The earliest significant debt maturity is in 2016. We think it likely that Ardagh will remain in full compliance with its very limited financial covenants, including those on its Australasian senior banking facilities. We understand that there are limited financial covenants on the HSBC secured receivables facility, and that there will only be one fixed-charge maintenance financial covenant on the new asset-based lending facility, which is only subject to testing if the facility is over 85% drawn. Recovery analysis We rate the various senior secured notes issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance PLC, Ardagh Glass Finance PLC, and Ardagh Holdings USA Inc. at 'B+', one notch above the corporate credit rating on Ardagh. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured noteholders in the event of a payment default. We rate the various senior unsecured notes and subordinated notes issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance, Ardagh Glass Finance, Ardagh MP Holdings USA, and ARD Finance at 'CCC+', two notches below the corporate credit rating on Ardagh. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The recovery ratings on the new and existing secured notes are underpinned, in our opinion, by the group's fair valuation (including the proposed acquisition of Verallia North America) and these notes' first-ranking security over certain assets of the group (see description below). This security is to be shared on an pro rata basis between the new and existing secured notes, as will be established in the revised intercreditor agreement. The recovery rating on these notes will be constrained at the '2' level by the material amount of prior-ranking debt, the significant permitted liens and collateral liens baskets under the notes documentation, and the sheer volume of first-lien debt, which dilutes overall recovery prospects. The recovery rating of '6' on the new senior unsecured notes reflects these notes' contractual subordination to a significant amount of first-lien debt, including the senior secured notes and several prior-ranking borrowing base facilities and prior-ranking liabilities. Following the transaction, we understand that Ardagh will enter into a new $300 million asset-based lending facility. Together with the existing EUR150 million HSBC securitization program (EUR80 million currently available), the GBP35 million GE Commercial Finance facility, EUR2,632 million-equivalent senior secured notes, and EUR2,206 million-equivalent senior unsecured notes, including the new notes, this will account for nearly all of Ardagh's debt. We expect the group to redeem nearly all of the remaining credit facilities in early 2013. The proposed $750 million (EUR562 million-equivalent) senior secured notes and the existing senior secured notes benefit from the same security over Ardagh's preacquisition assets. These consist of floating charges on receivables and inventories in England, the U.S. and (with the exclusion of receivables) Ireland; fixed land charges over certain real estate assets in England; and pledges over certain receivables and inventory in Germany, Guernsey, Poland, The Netherlands, and Scotland; and share pledges. They also benefit from security over nearly all of the owned assets of the acquired business (except receivables and inventories) and the shares of the acquired business, Verallia North America. The proposed and existing secured notes will share the same senior secured guarantees from existing and new subsidiary guarantors, accounting together for about 82.8% of the combined group's total assets, 89% of its revenues, and 91.7% of its EBITDA. The new senior unsecured notes will benefit from a senior guarantee from the parent guarantor (Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd.) and a senior subordinated guarantee from existing and new subsidiary guarantors. Coverage test levels are the same as for the senior secured notes. An amendment to the existing intercreditor agreement will clearly establish that the new and existing senior unsecured notes will rank pari passu among themselves. The financial and nonfinancial covenants that are part of the documentation of the new senior secured notes include significant debt baskets under the permitted liens and collateral liens covenants, which are not fully used presently (and we have assumed would be undrawn at the point of default); significant permitted investment baskets to allow for the group's external growth strategy; and fairly standard limits on dividend payments, asset sales, and transactions with affiliates. Ardagh's senior management moved from Dublin to Paris in early 2012, although the accounting, tax, and information technology functions remain in Dublin. We anticipate that in a reorganization, Ardagh's center of main interest (COMI) is likely to be determined as Luxembourg, where the group is registered and where its board of directors meets. Through this acquisition, the group will also increase its exposure to the U.S., a country which we consider benefits from a fairly creditor-friendly insolvency regime. That said, if there was increasing evidence that the regular administration of the group's business was being conducted in France, France would be more likely to become the COMI. (For further information, see "COMIs In EU Insolvency Proceedings And Their Bearing On Standard & Poor's Recovery Ratings," published on July 8, 2008.) In accordance with our criteria, maintaining the '2' recovery rating requires higher recovery prospects with France as COMI than with Luxembourg as COMI. Standard & Poor's hypothetical default scenario for Ardagh assumes a combination of the following factors: -- Higher-than-expected integration costs for the acquired businesses and weaker overall operating performance; -- Declining demand, caused by increased product substitution, leading to lower capacity utilization rates; -- Squeezed margins as a result of increasing costs, particularly in relation to energy prices (especially volatile natural gas prices), paired with an inability to pass on these cost increases to customers; and -- Lower revenues caused by intensified competition, pressure on prices, and decreasing demand. In our simulated default scenario, we project a hypothetical default in 2016 and EBITDA falling to about EUR545 million at that point. Our recovery analysis assumes a stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR3.0 billion at the point where the company would default, based on a 5.5x multiple (a default multiple in line with peers) of the projected EBITDA. After reducing the stressed enterprise value by the present value of administrative expenses, 50% of the remaining pension deficit (after paying part of it in the proposed transaction), the GE financing facility, the HSBC securitization facility, and the new asset-based lending facility, we calculate a residual enterprise value of EUR2,140 million. This allows for substantial recovery expectations in the 70%-90% range for the first-lien debt. Therefore, the senior secured notes have been assigned a recovery rating of '2'. Under this scenario, all of the senior unsecured notes and the PIK notes would not see any recovery, hence the '6' recovery rating attributed to these notes. Given the amount of first-lien debt and priority liabilities, we do not currently expect further upside to the '2' recovery ratings attributed to Ardagh's senior secured notes. If Ardagh was to make substantial use of the ample permitted liens and permitted collateral liens debt baskets under the notes documentation without a proportional increase in the company's valuation, we could lower our view of these notes' recovery prospects. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Ardagh's credit metrics will remain at levels commensurate with the 'B' rating. Specifically, this means adjusted FFO to debt is unlikely to exceed 10%. The outlook also takes into account the group's aggressive financial policy and ongoing, largely debt-funded growth strategy. We could take a positive rating action if the group deleverages and improves its credit measures in line with those we consider commensurate with a 'B+' rating. This could occur if Ardagh uses an IPO to reduce its debt. Equally, we could take a negative rating action if Ardagh's credit measures deteriorate further--for example, because of further debt-funded acquisitions, financial underperformance, or unexpected material shareholder returns. Similarly, we could downgrade Ardagh if the group suffers from liquidity issues. However, we consider these risks to be remote in the near term. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ardagh Packaging Group Ltd. Ardagh Packaging Holdings Ltd. ARD Finance S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Ardagh Packaging Finance PLC Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 ARD Finance S.A. Subordinated CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Ardagh Glass Finance PLC Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 New Rating Ardagh Packaging Finance PLC Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6