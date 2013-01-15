Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Old Mutual PLC's (Old Mutual) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'A-', senior unsecured debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and subordinated debt to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. The agency has also downgraded Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited's subordinated debt to 'AA-(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf) and affirmed its National IFS rating at 'AAA(zaf)'. The Outlooks on the group's IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this comment. RATING RATIONALE The rating actions follow the downgrade of South Africa's Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'BBB'/Stable from 'BBB+'/Negative and Long-term local currency IDR to 'BBB+'/Stable from 'A'/Negative (see "Fitch Downgrades South Africa to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable", dated 10 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The bulk of Old Mutual's IFRS group operating earnings come from South Africa, with the remainder largely from the UK. The two-notch downgrade of the group's non-South African operation Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd reflects the change in Fitch's view of the credit quality of the Old Mutual group as a whole, which is driven by its South African business. The group's IFS rating is one notch higher than the South African local currency sovereign rating in recognition of Old Mutual's geographical diversification, with a sizeable proportion of earnings generated in the UK and Europe. The additional notch also reflects the group's ability to share with policyholders potential investment losses on its investments in the South African financial markets, and the financial flexibility from being listed on the London Stock Exchange. RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE The Stable Outlook on the group's ratings reflects the Stable Outlook on South Africa's Long-term foreign and local currency IDR. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in South Africa's Long-term foreign or local currency IDR could trigger a corresponding rating action on Old Mutual. Old Mutual could be downgraded if there is greater than expected earnings pressure on its South African operations from volatile investment markets, weak consumer confidence and recessionary fears. Further reduction in the geographical diversification of earnings, or a deterioration in the quality of international earnings, could also lead to a downgrade. Fitch assesses Old Mutual's hard-currency cover to measure its ability to service its non-rand-denominated debt obligations based purely on its non-rand earnings. The agency expects this ratio to be about 2.5x to 3x in 2013. Although failure to achieve this level was a potential downgrade trigger at the previous rating level, there is more tolerance at the new rating level and provided the metric remains above 2x, a downgrade triggered solely by hard-currency cover is unlikely. The rating actions are as follows: Old Mutual plc Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: GBP500m 8% subordinated notes due 2021 (XS0632932538): downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: EUR500m 5% subordinated notes undated (XS0234284668): downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-' Tier 1 subordinated debt: GBP350m 6.376% perpetual callable securities (XS0215556142): downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB-' Short-term IDR and commercial paper: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2' Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Long-term rating: downgraded to 'AA+(zaf)' from 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: ZAR3bn callable notes (ZAG000026816): downgraded to 'AA-(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)' Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd IFS rating: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable