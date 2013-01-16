Jan 16 - Planned UK Financial Policy Committee (FPC) powers to supplement
bank capital requirements, including the introduction of a time-varying leverage
ratio tool in 2018 or later, should be positive for financial stability, Fitch
Ratings says. But any quicker move to set a higher leverage ratio as proposed by
the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, would be challenging for some
banks to meet.
The FPC plans to apply a countercyclical buffer and sectoral capital
requirements to constrain bank leverage, debt or credit growth during boom
times, together with a leverage ratio tool. In combination, these tools should
enhance the credit profile of individual banks and strengthen the sector's
ability to withstand shocks.
A leverage ratio has the benefit of avoiding distortion by the various
methodologies for risk-weighting assets used by banks. The banking standards
commission recommended that the FPC be given the duty of setting the leverage
ratio from Spring 2013. It also proposed that a leverage ratio should be set
substantially higher than the 3% minimum required under Basel III to support the
retail ring-fence for UK banks.
Some of the larger building societies would also find themselves with a need to
issue additional loss absorbing capital, if the Building Society Act is amended
to render building society requirements similar to those of the ring-fenced
banks (as proposed by the initial government consultation paper "The Future of
Building Societies").
Barclays, HSBC Bank, Nationwide and Coventry Building Society currently have
tangible equity to tangible asset ratios below or at 3%, according to our
calculations. While not the same as the Basel III leverage ratio, where Tier 1
capital is to be divided by a total assets adjusted for off-balance sheet items,
it is the key measure of leverage we use for peer comparison purposes. The Basel
III leverage requirements should be manageable for the banks given the long
implementation timeframe.
The 4.06% leverage ratio recommended by the Independent Commission for Banking
(ICB) could be a candidate for a higher backstop, although there is no ratio
proposed by the banking standards commission. The ICB's higher leverage cap was
rejected by the UK government. If a higher leverage ratio for ring-fenced banks
and building societies is to be set by the FPC, there would need to be a long
implementation period to allow some lenders to adjust.
Even if the FPC's adjustable leverage tool is not effective until 2018, we
expect leverage at the UK banks and building societies to become more closely
aligned over the next few years. The lenders are now more focused on leverage
ratios than they were historically and will steer towards the Basel requirement
once the concrete definition is out.
The Bank of England published a draft policy statement on Monday detailing the
FPC's powers to supplement capital requirements. The UK Parliamentary Commission
on Banking Standards published its first report on 19 December 2012 on the
structure, capital and loss absorbency recommendations by the ICB.