(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 16 - The fortunes of the Irish sovereign are closely intertwined with
the health of its banking sector. Since 2008, the government has injected about
EUR64 billion of capital (40% of GDP) into its banking system alongside other
support measures. These measures have had an effect: The size of the Irish
banking system is now significantly smaller and meaningful restructuring has
taken place. Moreover, following successful debt issues by the sovereign in
2012, some Irish banks have started to re-establish access to unguaranteed
wholesale markets in recent weeks, while one of the contingent capital
instruments issued to the government has been sold to third-party investors.
Thus, investor appetite for Irish sovereign and bank debt appears to be
returning, in our view.
Despite the improving market sentiment, the banks are still making losses,
however, and we believe that 2013 will be another challenging year for the
Irish banking system. We do not expect the government will be able to quickly
exit or reduce its support for its banks--not least because we think the banks
need yet more capital. We consequently believe that the very close
relationship between the Irish sovereign and its banks will continue for
several years. We explore these areas in a Credit FAQ titled "The Ongoing Ties
Between The Irish Sovereign And Its Banks," published today on RatingsDirect
on the Global Credit Portal.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)