Overview -- U.S. networking equipment manufacturer Brocade is issuing $300 million in senior unsecured notes maturing in 2023 to refinance its existing $300 million of senior secured notes. -- We are assigning our 'BB+' issue rating to the company's senior unsecured notes. -- We are also affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its "intermediate" financial risk profile, as evidenced by a conservative credit profile and consistent cash flow generation. Rating Action On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB+' issue level rating and '3' recovery rating to Brocade Communications Systems Inc.'s new $300 million senior unsecured notes. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principle in the event of payment default. We also affirmed our existing ratings on the company: the 'BB+' corporate credit rating and the 'BBB' issue-level rating on the company's $300 million senior secured notes due 2020. The '1' recovery rating on the senior secured notes remains unchanged and indicates expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principle in the event of payment default. Rationale The ratings on San Jose, Calif.-based Brocade Communications Systems Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that the company will maintain its "intermediate" financial risk profile, as evidenced by a credit profile we consider conservative and consistent cash flow generation. We view Brocade's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its strong presence in the mature core storage area network (SAN) segment and a small market share in the much larger and highly competitive Ethernet switching segment. Brocade is a provider of networking solutions with a strong position in the SAN business, where it has a market share of close to 70%. The installed SAN base provides a reliable maintenance revenue stream. Nevertheless, growth in SAN revenue is likely to be modest, and SAN remains vulnerable to technology changes that could affect the economics of this segment. Brocade entered the Ethernet switching business via its acquisition of Foundry Networks Inc. in 2008. That segment accounted for about 28% of product revenues in fiscal 2012. Customer concentration remains high, with three original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) -- International Business Machines Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), and EMC Corp. -- accounting for 47% of total overall sales. Brocade benefits from the underlying trend toward network convergence as the proliferation of video, wireless products, and IT infrastructure virtualization lead to increasing demand for networking products. Given the limited size ($2 billion) and relative maturity of the SAN market, it is the Ethernet switching business that offers Brocade the greater potential for growth. However, Ethernet switching is a far larger market ($20 billion) than SAN, and Brocade has a small market share in a segment dominated by Cisco Systems Inc., a much larger competitor with far greater financial resources. In addition, growing competition from companies such as Juniper Networks Inc. and HP is likely to keep average selling prices under pressure. Brocade continues to deliver mixed results, with consistent growth in the SAN segment offset by uneven performance in the Ethernet switching segment. Despite macroeconomic headwinds and competitive industry dynamics, we expect Brocade to drive low single-digit revenue growth overall in fiscal 2013 as SAN growth remains stable and the Ethernet switching segment resumes growth via new product rollouts. The EBITDA margin is expected to remain flat to slightly lower as we assume growth in the lower margin Ethernet switching segment. In our view, the financial risk profile is intermediate. During fiscal 2012, Brocade voluntarily repaid the remaining $190 million under its term loan facility. As a result, adjusted leverage now stands at 1.2x, and funds from operations to debt is about 73%, which we consider strong for the rating. Free operating cash flow (FOCF) has also expanded significantly due to both improved cash flow from operations and lower capital spending. We note that the current rating incorporates capacity for adjusted leverage to temporarily rise to near 3x to allow for earnings volatility or increased shareholder returns. Liquidity We consider Brocade's liquidity profile to be "adequate" under our criteria, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash and cash equivalents of $713 million as of Oct. 27 2012, more than half of which is held overseas; full capacity under a $125 million revolving credit facility; and expected positive FOCF in the intermediate term. We expect major uses to include capital expenditures near $80 million in fiscal 2013 and share buybacks to manage dilution. Our assessment of Brocade's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more and also expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. -- Because of the company's adequate discretionary cash flow and cash position, we believe it could absorb low probability, high impact shocks, and that it has adequate access to capital markets. -- Brocade has ample covenant headroom under its term loan facility. -- There are no near term maturities. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Brocade to be published soon on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Brocade's financial policy will remain consistent with an intermediate financial risk profile. Its current business risk profile -- specifically, challenging market conditions in the Ethernet switching segment -- limits a possible upgrade in the near term. Although unlikely, we would consider a lower rating if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy via a sizable debt-financed acquisition or shareholder returns such that leverage is sustained above 3x. Senior unsecured notes $300 mil due 2023 BB+ Recovery rating 3