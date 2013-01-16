(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has published Fidelity Bank Plc's (Fidelity) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B', Viability Rating (VR) of 'b-', Support Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor of 'B'. The agency has also assigned Fidelity a Short-term IDR of 'B' and affirmed its National Long-term Rating at 'BBB+(nga)' and Short-term Rating at 'F2(nga)'. The Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS Fidelity's IDRs, National and Support Ratings are driven by the limited probability of support that Fitch believes would be forthcoming from the Nigerian authorities given the bank's perceived relative systemic importance. While Fitch considers that the authorities' willingness to support the bank would be high, this may be limited in light of Nigeria's 'BB-' rating. Fidelity's VR reflects a challenging operating environment, weak earnings through Nigeria's financial crisis and asset quality that was vulnerable to market conditions. The VR also takes into account the acceptable Fitch core capital (FCC) and a cleaner balance sheet with healthy liquidity following the sale of problem loans to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The sale of significant non-performing loans (NPLS) to AMCON during 2011 resulted in improved asset quality, with an NPL ratio of 6.3% at end-9M12 (end-2010: 28.2%). Fitch considers loan loss reserve coverage is low at 70.3% but notes that uncovered NPLs only represented about 4% of equity at end-9M12. Fitch considers that the slower 8% credit growth during 9M12 (2011 underlying: 66%) lowers the risk of a relapse in NPLs. In line with its peers, Fidelity's loan book is concentrated, with the 20-largest loans accounting for 36% of gross loans at end-H112. Credit concentration is a feature in Nigeria, which adds volatility to earnings and asset quality and necessitates higher levels of FCC. Fidelity's liquidity is sound, with 30% of assets invested in government securities at end-2011. At end-September 2012, Fidelity reported a loans/customer deposits ratio of 54.7%. Fitch considers Fidelity's FCC of 29.9% at end-9M12 to be acceptable. The agency considers this level of FCC as appropriate for Fidelity in light of concentrated credit risk and the bank's recent vulnerability to asset quality and earnings deterioration during Nigeria's financial crisis. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The bank's ratings are sensitive to a change in the level of support Fitch considers would be forthcoming from the Nigerian authorities - either through indications of a reduced willingness to support or a change in the ability to do so. The latter would be signalled by positive or negative rating action on Nigeria's 'BB-' sovereign rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR In light of the bank's developing franchise, upward pressure could occur in the medium term following a track record of sustainable growth, accompanied by improving asset quality indicators and maintenance of high levels of liquidity and FCC. Downside risk is limited following Fidelity's sale of significant problem loans to AMCON and the resulting strong liquidity. The rating actions are as follows: Fidelity Bank Plc Long-term IDR published at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR assigned at 'B' Viability Rating: published at 'b-' Support Rating: published at '4' Support Rating Floor: published at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)' National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)