(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Following a review of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) under our revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions (MLIs), we have lowered our foreign currency issuer credit ratings on BSTDB to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. -- BSTDB's 'a-' stand-alone credit profile is based on its "moderate" business profile and its "very strong" financial profile, as our criteria define these terms. -- The issuer credit ratings on BSTDB are the same as the stand-alone credit profile. We do not give any ratings uplift for extraordinary shareholder support, as we rate all of BSTDB's sovereign shareholders lower than the bank itself. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that capitalization, leverage, and liquidity levels will remain intact. Rating Action On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its foreign currency issuer credit ratings on the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. The outlook is stable (see list below). Rationale The rating actions reflect the adoption of our revised criteria for rating multilateral lending institutions (MLIs) and not a recent deterioration in BSTDB's creditworthiness. The ratings on BSTDB reflect its "moderate" business profile and its "very strong" financial profile, as our criteria define these terms (see "Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published on Nov. 26, 2012). The combination of a "moderate" business profile and a "very strong" financial profile results in an 'a-' stand-alone credit profile under our MLI criteria. We do not give any ratings uplift for extraordinary shareholder support, as we rate all of BSTDB's sovereign shareholders lower than the bank itself. We assess BSTDB's business profile as "moderate." It is a subregional multilateral development finance institution (MDFI), the 11 member countries of which are contiguous to or near the Black Sea. BSTDB's mandate is to accelerate economic development in, and promote economic cooperation among, its member countries. The bank was established in 1994 and commenced operations in 1999. At fiscal year-end Dec. 31, 2011, the bank posted assets of EUR837 million and loans of EUR688 million. Shareholder support was demonstrated in 2007 by a general capital increase (GCI) in the bank's authorized capital to the IMF's special drawing rights (SDR) 3 billion (EUR3.6 billion) from SDR1 billion. (Although the BSTDB's functional and reporting currency is the euro, shareholder capital in the bank's establishing agreement is currently denominated and paid-in in SDRs. Once an amendment to the establishing agreement is fully ratified by all shareholders, capital will also be denominated in euros). Of the SDR2 billion increase, SDR1 billion was subscribed by members. Of this amount, SDR300 million was to be paid in nine installments: SDR100 million in 2010 and the remainder in eight equal annual installments of SDR25 million, beginning in 2011. The first payment deadline of Dec. 31, 2010, was extended to June 30, 2011 to enable members to make the initial payment. Three members did not meet the extended deadline: Ukraine, Albania, and Moldova (the latter had requested to halve its share of subscribed capital). In addition, neither Ukraine nor Albania made the 2011 payment, but the second-tier shareholder, Ukraine, cleared part of its capital contribution arrears in June 2012. It had not completely eliminated them by end-2012. The BSTDB's larger shareholders appear to be committed to maintaining their shares of subscribed capital. However, support from small shareholders is less certain. In 2004, three of the smaller shareholders--Armenia, Georgia, and Moldova--requested that their portion of subscribed capital be halved, from 2% to 1% of the initial authorized capital. This request was approved and the resulting 3% of authorized capital remained unallocated until 2008. Following the 2007 GCI, Azerbaijan subscribed to the 3% unallocated capital, while Romania subscribed to Georgia's allocation of new shares of 0.5%. In 2011, the board of governors approved Moldova's request to reduce its portion of subscribed capital by half, to 0.5%. As a young institution, the bank has no experience with preferred creditor treatment (PCT) on its sovereign exposure, or preferential treatment on the remainder of its loan portfolio. BTSDB focuses on lending to private-sector borrowers, much of which is lent to smaller companies in member states using local financial institutions as intermediaries (known as second-floor lending). Currently, lending to the private sector accounts for just under 90% of the loan portfolio, with a focus on project and trade financing. The bank's loan portfolio has historically performed well. By 2011, cumulative disbursements stood at nearly EUR2.3 billion, of which EUR350,000 had been written off. At year-end 2011, four loans were impaired, with a total exposure amount of EUR48 million. An amount of EUR28 million was set aside for provisioning. BSTDB's second-floor lending makes it more exposed to financial sector systemic risk than idiosyncratic corporate credit risk (see Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments cited below). BSTDB's capitalization is the cornerstone of its "very strong" financial profile. We have adopted a capital adequacy analysis framework that compares BSTDB's shareholders' equity to its asset exposures, weighted according to their relative risk, as a component of our revised criteria. BSTDB's baseline risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio was an estimated 37% on Dec. 31, 2011. Due partly to low exposure to sovereigns on the loan portfolio, the RAC ratio after MLI adjustments remains similar to the baseline ratio, at an estimated 38%. Given BSTDB's relatively small size and its strong capitalization, it rarely issues in the bond markets. The second BSTDB long-term issuance, a Swiss franc bond, occurred in the third quarter of 2012, following an initial bond issue in 2009. Roughly one-third of BSTDB's funding at mid-year 2012 came from official lenders, the remainder being commercial banks and commercial paper holders. The bank has ample liquidity; although we expect the strength of its liquidity to moderate during the next few years as lending gradually increases, we anticipate that it will remain comfortable. Outlook The stable outlook indicates our view that risks to our ratings on BSTDB are evenly balanced. We could raise the ratings if we see improvements to the bank's institutional arrangements or its financial profile. We could lower the ratings if BSTBD experiences significant additional delays from its current members in arrears on its GCI or if new members fall behind. We could also lower the ratings if we see marked deterioration in the bank's financial profile. Ratings List Downgraded To From Black Sea Trade and Development Bank Sovereign Credit Rating Foreign Currency A-/Stable/A-2 A/Stable/A-1 Senior Unsecured A- A (Caryn Troike, New York Ratings Unit)