Overview
-- On Jan. 9, 2013, Deutsche Boerse AG (DBAG) announced its
decision to enter into settlement discussions with the U.S. authorities
regarding their investigation of potential violations of Iran sanction
regulations relating to securities transfers via Clearstream Banking S.A. (CBL)
in 2008.
-- According to DBAG, the U.S. authorities' preliminary view is that if
they were to issue a civil pre-penalty notice based only on information
currently available to them, the amount indicated would be about $340 million.
-- We believe CBL's earnings in 2012 and 2013 would likely be sufficient
to absorb any associated settlement costs and, if not, that DBAG would make up
for any shortfall. Consequently, we don't expect CBL's capital position to
deteriorate.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA/A-1+' ratings on DBAG and CBL.
-- The negative outlook on DBAG reflects the risks we perceive to its
financial position amid difficult market conditions.
-- The stable outlook on CBL reflects our classification of CBL as an
insulated subsidiary of DBAG, meaning that we would affirm the ratings on CBL
even if we lowered our ratings on DBAG by one notch.
Rating Action
On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Deutsche Boerse
AG (DBAG). The outlook remains negative.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA/A-1+' ratings on DBAG's fully owned
Luxembourg-based subsidiary Clearstream Banking S.A. (CBL). The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The rating actions follow DBAG's announcement on Jan. 9, 2013, that it had
decided to enter into settlement discussions with the U.S. Treasury Department
Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) regarding OFAC's investigation of
potential violations of Iran-sanction regulations in relation to certain
securities transfers within CBL's settlement system in 2008. We understand
from DBAG that OFAC's preliminary view is that if OFAC were to issue a civil
pre-penalty notice, based only on information currently available to it, the
pre-penalty notice would indicate an amount of approximately $340 million
(EUR260 million). However, the final figure could be much lower, depending on
the outcome of the discussions with OFAC, which has not taken a final decision
on whether there was a violation or the amount of any penalty. DBAG has stated
that CBL believes it acted in accordance with applicable U.S. sanctions
regulations.
We believe that CBL's earnings in 2012 and 2013 should be sufficient to absorb
potential settlement costs. CBL's pretax profit was EUR201 million in 2011.
However, we estimate it to have been lower in 2012 (absent any provisions for
litigation costs) due to lower interest rates and higher spending on
information technology. For similar reasons, we believe pretax profit will
also be lower in 2013. If, contrary to our expectations, earnings were
insufficient to absorb these costs, we believe that DBAG would make up for the
shortfall. This is because DBAG has publicly reiterated its commitment to
providing all necessary support to its subsidiary in order for CBL to maintain
its strong financial profile. Consequently, we do not expect CBL's capital
position to deteriorate.
Nevertheless, we continue to regard CBL's capital--and more generally that of
Clearstream International (Clearstream; not rated), CBL's immediate parent--as
the main rating weakness. We consider that Basel II ratios do not fully
capture the group's inherent risk, especially legal and operational risks
arising from substantial securities settlements and custody volumes. We don't
anticipate the potential OFAC settlement having a material impact on CBL's
franchise, but will still closely monitor CBL's market share in the quarters
to come. Overall, we still assess CBL's stand-alone credit profile at the 'aa'
level.
DBAG has historically received a very large proportion of CBL's posttax
profits through dividends (for example 87% of CBL's net profit for 2011). If
CBL has to pay a sizable penalty, CBL will not be in a position to upstream
such large dividends to DBAG as it has in the past. In our view, DBAG's gross
debt could therefore rise from the EUR1.6 billion reported at the end of
November 2012 because of cash needs to support its ambitious investment
agenda. As a consequence, we see an increasing risk that DBAG's leverage--as
measured by the ratio of gross debt to EBITDA--would rise to materially more
than 1.5x in 2013, a level that would likely trigger a downgrade of DBAG. This
is not our central scenario, however, because we anticipate that the group's
capital policy will be less shareholder friendly in 2013 than it was last
year.
Outlook
The negative outlook on DBAG reflects the risks we perceive to its financial
position in the challenging market environment, marked by persistent low
growth in Europe. We could lower the ratings if DBAG's profitability decreased
materially (for example because trading volumes dip further) or if a continued
aggressive capital policy, potentially combined with a major cash outflow
associated with any settlement, caused a substantial increase in gross debt. A
deterioration of the leverage ratio to materially above 1.5x would likely
trigger a downgrade. We would also lower the ratings if, contrary to our
expectations, financial safeguards were weakened by Eurex Clearing relaxing
some of the conservative assumptions underpinning the new margining system
PRISMA.
We could revise the outlook to stable if DBAG's capital policy became more
conservative, final litigation costs were much lower than the indicated
figure, and at the same time, the group managed to capture significant market
share in over-the-counter clearing without compromising the robustness of its
financial safeguards.
The stable outlook on CBL reflects our classification of CBL as an "insulated
subsidiary". We would therefore expect to affirm the ratings on CBL even if we
lowered our ratings on DBAG by one notch. The stable outlook also reflects our
anticipation that Clearstream will gradually improve its capitalization,
maintain a low risk profile, and sustain good core revenues and its market
share as an international central securities depository, despite a highly
competitive environment and structural changes in the European securities
industry.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Deutsche Boerse AG
Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+
Senior Unsecured AA
Junior Subordinated A+
Commercial Paper A-1+
Clearstream Banking S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+
Certificate Of Deposit AA/A-1+
Commercial Paper A-1+
