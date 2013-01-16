Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited's (Programme Issuer), Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited's (Exchange Issuer) and Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited's (YWSF) senior secured ratings as follows: Programme Issuer: Class A: 'A'; Stable Outlook Class B: 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Exchange Issuer: Class A: 'A'; Stable Outlook YWSF: Class A: 'A'; Stable Outlook Non-participating bonds: 'A-'; Stable Outlook Programme Issuer, Exchange Issuer and YWSF are Yorkshire Water Services Limited's (Yorkshire Water) financing vehicles. Yorkshire Water is a water and wastewater services monopoly regulated by Ofwat - the economic regulator of water and sewerage industry in England and Wales. The company serves a population of about 4.9 million in the former county of Yorkshire and part of North Derbyshire. KEY DRIVERS Low-risk business profile: The affirmation reflects the low-risk regulated business profile and a supportive regulatory framework in England and Wales providing visibility into cash flow, revenues, and capex over the current price control period (AMP5, April 2010 - March 2015). Supportive Financial Metrics: Expected financial metrics in terms of leverage - pension adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV), for class A debt and for the total secured debt including class B debt will remain at or below 73% and 83%, respectively, over the remainder of the current price control period (AMP5) and average post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover ratio (PMICR) is expected to remain around 1.6x (class A) and between 1.20x-1.30x for the interest on class A and B debt combined over the remainder of price control. The expected credit metrics include revenue under-recoveries in coming years due to a shift in customers to metered water supplies from unmetered water supplies and conservation. The shortfall in revenue during current price control from tariff-basket customers will be recovered in the next price control on a net present value (NPV) neutral basis. Fitch's forecast takes into account about GBP99m in total revenue under-recoveries, the final determination of tariffs for AMP5, Yorkshire Water's business plan, and conservative estimates about operating costs, interest rates, and capital expenditure. We expect financial performance to be in line with the regulatory allowances for the remainder of the price control period and this is the reason for assigning the Stable Outlook. FY12 results were in line with Fitch's expectations. Stable Regulatory performance: In terms of system reliability and availability, Yorkshire Water's regulatory performance improved during FY12 (ending on 31 March 2012) when compared to the past two years. The company's water infrastructure, in terms of regulatory reliability and availability measures, was assessed "marginal" by Ofwat. LIQUIDITY: At end-September 2012, the group had GBP45m in cash and cash equivalents, and GBP439m was available in undrawn committed and syndicated bank facilities maturing in October 2017. Additionally, the company has GBP231m available under a debt-service reserve liquidity facility and GBP61.3m under an operating & maintenance reserve liquidity facility. In Fitch's opinion, the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its scheduled debt maturities, operational funding needs, and capital expenditure through FY14. RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE: Positive: The probability of a positive rating action is very low as the company's regulatory performance has weakened from the last price control period (AMP4) and its credit metrics are at the lower end of the current ratings guidelines due to high leverage. Future developments that could nonetheless, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - If the RAV based leverage in terms of pension adjusted net debt (class A)/RAV falls to or below 57.5% and PMICR for class A interest improves to 1.7x, and for the senior secured debt (class A and class B), PMICR would have to improve to at least 1.4x, and - RAV based senior secured leverage will need to decrease to below 65% on a sustainable basis whilst the company is one of the leading performers in terms of the regulatory outputs. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Fall in PMICR for class A interest to below 1.5x and class A net debt/RAV ratio rises over 74%, along with the decline in the regulatory performance adversely affecting financial flexibility on a sustainable basis, and - Decrease in PMICR for the senior secured debt (class A and class B) to below 1.2x and an increase in RAV based leverage to over 84% along with a material decline in the company's regulatory performance on a sustainable basis.