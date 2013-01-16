(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Atlantic City casino operator Revel AC Inc. recently amended its credit agreement, increasing the company's priority first-lien obligations by $150 million. -- Additionally, we are lowering our emerging enterprise valuation on the company based on a lower estimate of run rate EBITDA compared to our previous recovery analysis. -- We are revising our recovery rating on the company's first-lien term loan to '6' from '3' and lowering our issue-level rating on the loan to 'CC' from 'CCC', in accordance with our notching criteria. The 'CCC' corporate credit rating remains unchanged. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that cash flow generated at the Revel Resort is unlikely to grow to a level sufficient to meet fixed charges. Rating Action On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery rating on Atlantic City-based Revel AC's (Revel) first-lien term loan to '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of default, from '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation). In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on the loan to 'CC' from 'CCC', in accordance with our notching criteria. Rationale The revised recovery rating reflects the recent $150 million increase in unrated revolving credit commitments and term loan that are senior in priority to the rated term loan, as well as the lowering of our estimated run rate EBITDA that we assume the company would be valued at emergence versus our previous analysis. These factors reduced the recovery prospects for the rated term loan enough to warrant the downward revision to our recovery rating on the loan. Our rating on Revel AC Inc. reflects our view that the additional $150 million of financing provides only near-term operating liquidity as we do not believe the company will be able to generate sufficient cash flow to service its capital structure over the longer term. While one of the tenets of the company's strategy is to appeal to the nongaming customer, the property is heavily reliant on the success of its casino--we had expected about 80% of revenue to come from gaming. In its first nine months of operations, Revel's gaming revenue was well below expectations and the property has generated negative EBITDA. We believe the property is unlikely to ramp up operations sufficiently to cover approximately $140 million of fixed charges in 2013, including about $130 million of interest expense, $5 million of scheduled amortization, and about $5 million of capital expenditures. Furthermore, in 2014, fixed charges increase, as interest on the company's second-lien notes convert to cash pay. In addition, the company's senior secured term loan contains financial maintenance covenants that will be measured beginning in the June 2013 quarter. We do not believe that the company will be able to meet those covenants and will need to negotiate an amendment with lenders. Also factored into our rating is the persisting weakness in the overall Atlantic City market. Despite the opening of Revel, revenues for Atlantic City casinos fell 8% in 2012, representing the sixth straight year of casino win declines for the Atlantic City gaming market. Although 2013 will face an easier year-over-year fourth-quarter comparison with the effects of superstorm Sandy, we expect that casino win in the market will be, at best, flat in 2013 due to lingering storm effects on Jersey shore customers, as well as intensifying competitive pressures (including the likely addition of table games in Maryland sometime this year). Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectation, Revel has a "weak" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of Revel's liquidity profile include the following: -- Unless operating performance is significantly better than we expect, or Revel is able to obtain additional liquidity, the company will deplete its excess cash balances in 2014 and not have enough borrowing capacity under its now $125 million revolver to meet fixed obligations thereafter. -- We believe it is likely that financial covenants will be breached in 2013. Based on performance to date and incorporating the terms of the debt in the capital structure, we expect that the company will not meet its initial measurement of its cash interest coverage covenant, set at 1.5x, for the quarter ending June 2013. Revel is also subject to a maximum leverage test. Leverage must be less than 10.5x at the June 2013 measurement period, stepping down to 8.5x at the end of 2013. Based on our expectation that EBITDA will not ramp up sufficiently and incorporating the PIK feature on the company's notes, which will drive debt balances up at least through mid-2013, we do not expect the company to meet this covenant requirement. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Revel, to be published shortly after the release of this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectation that cash flow generated at the Revel Resort is unlikely to grow to a level sufficient to meet fixed charges and that Revel's capital structure is not sustainable in its current state and management may need to restructure its debt obligations. 