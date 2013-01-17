Jan 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said its ratings and outlook on Boeing Co. (A/Stable/A-1) are not affected after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and aviation authorities in other countries grounded Boeing's new 787. The FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive temporarily forbidding flights of the 787 by U.S. airlines (United Continental is the only so far to take deliveries) until concerns about the fire risk if the plane's lithium ion batteries overheat is addressed--an action similar agencies in other countries where the aircraft is operated have also taken. Although new aircraft often have minor problems when first introduced, rarely has this resulted in the FAA grounding the fleet. It is not clear how long the aircraft will be grounded, but Boeing is working on a solution. Although this is an unwelcome development, we do not believe this will result in a material impact to Boeing's credit quality in the near term, and the company has ample liquidity (more than $10 billion in cash and short-term investments, and $4.6 billion of revolver availability as of Sept. 30, 2012) to address the costs of fixing the problem. However, depending on how complicated the problem is to fix, this could limit the company's ability to increase production from five per month now to 10 per month by the end of the year, reducing our expectations of significant improvement in cash generation in 2013 and beyond. So far no airlines that have 787s on order have cancelled, but if the problem is not fixed quickly they could, and continued problems could cause new customers to not buy the aircraft. Primary Credit Analyst: Christopher A Denicolo, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1000; christopher_denicolo@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Chris Mooney, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1000; chris_mooney@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in