Jan 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'F1' short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for The Boeing Company (BA) and Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC). A full list of ratings is included at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings cover approximately $10.5 billion of debt ($7.9 billion at BA and $2.6 billion at BCC). The Stable Outlook reflects BA's substantial liquidity, debt reduction, financial flexibility, and non-787 commercial backlog, all of which offset the substantial risks in the 787 program, which is Fitch's main concern. The grounding of the 787 fleet will hurt BA's profitability and cash flow, but the company has the financial strength to withstand negative developments in the program. The timing of the resolution of the 787 fleet grounding is Fitch's key watch item, and a disruption to the program beyond several months could lead to a Negative Outlook. 787 Program Recent developments with the 787 program include last night's announcement by the FAA of an emergency airworthiness directive addressing potential battery fire risk, temporarily grounding U.S. registered 787s. This follows the grounding of 787s by two Japanese airlines and last week's announcement by the FAA of a comprehensive review of the 787 program. Other countries and regions have followed the FAA's lead and grounded the 787 fleet worldwide. The program remains a key driver of BA's growth and competitive position, and further material setbacks would likely lead to a review of the Rating Outlook, or possibly the ratings, given the amount of 787 inventory (nearly $25 billion) on BA's balance sheet. The program currently accounts for a relatively small amount of BA's revenues, estimated by Fitch at 5%-7% of 2012 revenues and 9%-12% of projected 2013 revenues. At this point, it is not possible to determine whether the aircraft's performance issues are typical growing pains for a new aircraft program or indications of systemic problems. Indications that the 787 was becoming a material credit issue would include significant delivery delays, large order cancellations, inventory write-offs, financing difficulties, and/or operational limitations. Boeing made progress on the 787 program during 2012 by improving the quality of the production process, raising production rates to five per month, delivering 46 aircraft (vs. three in 2011), and initiating deliveries at the North Charleston facility. However, the 787 program remains a source of several risks including the challenging plan to raise production rates to 10 per month by the end of 2013, the large amount of inventory on BA's balance sheet, profitability pressures, and the string of operational issues in delivered aircraft mentioned above. Fitch is also monitoring the progress on introducing the 787-9, the potential launch of the 787-10X, and the program's ETOPS certification. 2012 Performance and Credit Profile BA's performance in 2012 supported the company's 'A' ratings. The company successfully increased commercial deliveries 26% and took in the second largest commercial order total in its history. Boeing's defense operations performed better than Fitch expected, paying down nearly $2 billion of debt, and contributed $1.5 billion to its pensions while improving its already strong liquidity position (now $15.8 billion). Additional strengthening of BA's credit profile is possible in 2013 from debt reduction and the opportunities in its large backlog. BA's debt ratings are supported by the company's balanced business portfolio (commercial aerospace/defense), competitive positions in both of its main business lines, liquidity position, financial flexibility, access to the capital markets, and large backlog. Rating concerns include margin levels that are weak for the rating category; the outlook for U.S. defense spending; the aging of some of Boeing's defense programs; the size of the company's pension deficit; and the susceptibility of the commercial aerospace industry to shocks such as terrorism and disease. The ongoing production ramp-up of commercial airplane deliveries, including potential pressure on the supply chain, is also a concern, although this risk is lower than a year ago. The contract negotiations with the engineers union (SPEEA) is a near-term concern. Longer-term concerns include new competitors at the lower end of the narrow-body aircraft market. Liquidity and Credit Metrics As of Sept. 30, 2012, BA had a strong consolidated liquidity position totaling approximately $15.8 billion, consisting of $11.2 billion in cash and investments and complete availability under $4.6 billion of bank facilities. Consolidated debt at the end of September was $11.2 billion ($8.6 billion at BA, $2.6 billion at BCC), and based on the retirement of a $750 million maturity in the fourth quarter, Fitch estimates that BA ended 2012 in a solid net cash position which should grow in 2013. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ending Sept. 30, 2012, BA's consolidated leverage (gross debt to EBITDA) was approximately 1.3x compared to 1.6x in 2011. Fitch estimates leverage based on core debt (manufacturing operations excluding BCC) was 1.1x for the LTM period compared to 1.2x in 2011. Fitch forecasts consolidated leverage will be 1.0x-1.1x for 2013 and core leverage will be approximately 0.9x. The preceding calculations exclude non-cash charges, but include the impact of non-cash pension expense. BA's EBITDA margins remain low for the rating, and are trending down because of the dilutive impact of 787 and 747-8 deliveries, fleet support costs, and the increase in non-cash pension expense. Fitch estimates that BA's consolidated EBITDA margins in 2012 were 9.5% to 10%, down from 11% in 2011, and margins in 2013 should be flat to up modestly. Non-cash pension expense created a full percentage point of margin headwind in 2012, and this will likely increase in 2013. Free Cash Flow and Cash Deployment Fitch estimates BA's free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) was greater than $2 billion in 2012, up from $1.1 billion in 2011. Fitch expects FCF will grow in 2013 and 2014 as commercial deliveries continue to rise and working capital build decelerates. These estimates include discretionary pension contributions, including $1.5 billion in 2012. Extended disruption to the 787 program could change this forecast to the downside, but Fitch expects BA would still generate positive FCF. Boeing's cash deployment will likely increase in 2013, but Fitch expects the bulk of the actions should be discretionary, highlighting the financial flexibility that is a key credit positive for the company. Fitch anticipates that BA will continue its focus on debt reduction and pension contributions in 2013, but BA has also announced it will resume share repurchases, in addition to raising dividends, all of which is incorporated into Fitch's ratings. Fitch expects BA's cash deployment will stay within the limits of its FCF generation, allowing the company to maintain or build on its already substantial liquidity position. Fitch believes that the FAA's 787 review and the on-going SPEEA union negotiations could delay some cash deployment actions beyond the first quarter. Commercial Airplane Segment In the commercial airplane segment (BCA) during the past year, the company successfully executed higher production rates, lifting LCA deliveries by 26% to 601 aircraft compared to 477 in 2011. Fitch projects BA will deliver 650 planes in 2013 and 730 planes in 2014. Orders in 2012 reached 1,339 aircraft (1,203 net of cancellations), the second largest total in BA's history. BCA's backlog continued to grow in 2012, reaching 4,373 aircraft, which represents more than 6.5 years of production at 2013 production rates. Given the size of the backlog, Fitch expects orders will decline in the next few years. Defense and Security Segment Boeing's Defense, Space, and Security (BDS) segment performed better than Fitch expected in 2012, but it faces challenges in 2013 because of the uncertain U.S. defense spending environment, including the pending Sequester in March. Fitch estimates BDS accounted for 40% of BA's consolidated revenues in 2012, and it generates as much as 75% of its revenues from the U.S. government. Fitch conservatively forecasts declining revenues at the segment over the next few years. Fitch considers BDS' portfolio to be of mixed quality, with some programs having favorable demand outlooks (e.g. F-15, Air Force Tanker) and others experiencing low backlogs (e.g. C-17). Cost reduction opportunities and international contracts are factors that could offset some or all of the impact from the U.S. defense environment. Pension The size of BA's pension deficit is a concern, and Fitch expects pension contributions will be a cash deployment priority for the next several years. At the end of 2011 BA's pension obligations totaled $67.7 billion, and the deficit was $16.6 billion, for a funded percentage of 75%. However, on an ERISA funding basis the plan was close to fully funded. Required cash contributions are modest, but the company regularly makes discretionary contributions, including $1.5 billion in 2012. What Could Trigger a Rating Action There could be a negative rating action if the current issues with the 787 program are not resolved in a timely manner or if the problems lead to material negative developments with the 787 program leading to delivery delays, order cancellations, large additional costs, or inventory write-downs. Large acquisitions, although not anticipated, could also negatively affect the ratings, as could a shift in the cash deployment strategy away from debt reduction. Given the risks with the 787 program, a positive rating action is not likely in 2013. Fitch affirms the ratings for BA and BCC as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'; --Bank facilities at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Commercial paper programs at 'F1'.