(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 17 - The number of potential downgrades declined to 601 as of Dec. 31, 2012, from 613 as of Nov. 30, 2012, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Potential Downgrades Count Declined Slightly In December." "Despite this, the number of potential bond downgrades remains elevated and has been steadily increasing during the past two years," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Potential downgrades are entities rated 'AAA' to 'B-' that have either negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. Of the 601 issuers on the potential downgrades list, 109 (18%) are banks, with Europe-based banks accounting for more than half of this total. Of the 109 banks, 66 are based in Europe and 17 are based in the U.S. region. Of the 66 European banks, there are 14 Italian, nine French, eight Spanish, and six British banks. The bank, utility, and media and entertainment sectors account for about 18%, 9%, and 8%, respectively, of all potential bond downgrades. Since our last report, we removed 57 entities from the potential downgrades list and added 45. We added three sovereign entities to our list of potential downgrades--the U.K., the Republic of El Salvador, and the Republic of Benin, which increased the total number of sovereigns now at risk of downgrades to 31. Europe and the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands) contributed the most new potential bond downgrades, with 21 and 15 additions, respectively. The gap between the potential bond downgrades and the potential bond upgrades widened in 2012 due to the sovereign crisis in Europe, which led to more companies having ratings with negative outlooks or on CreditWatch negative and fewer having positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch positive. However, the gap narrowed slightly during December because the decline in potential downgrades offset the smaller decline potential upgrades. The spreads on the CDX North American High Yield composite narrowed by 15 basis points (bps) between Dec. 3 and Dec. 31. However, the credit default swap (CDS) spreads on some of the issuers that we added to our list of potential bond downgrades widened during that time. Standard & Poor's downgraded 46 entities that were on the potential downgrades list last month. Of these, 15 were from Europe and 13 were from the U.S. By rating, 'B' rated issuers make up the largest proportion of entities with negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, at 12%, followed by 'B-' rated issuers, at 11%. Globally, Standard & Poor's rates 51% of the 601 issuers at risk of downgrades as speculative grade (rated 'BB+' and lower). In our view, six of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show higher or same downgrade risk than they have historically. When we measured the gap between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we found that each of these sectors' negative bias is higher than their historical average. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, and it is a good gauge of the adverse credit conditions in the sector. The sovereign, bank, insurance, metals, mining and steel, and transportation sectors each show greater downgrade risk relative to their average negative biases, while the integrated oil and gas sector shows the same level of downgrade risk. Of the 601 potential downgrades, 158 are constituents of Standard & Poor's equity-based indices. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)