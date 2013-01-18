(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We are assigning our 'BB' ratings to Chile-based nonoperating holding company CorpGroup Banking (CG Banking). -- We are also placing the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting the CreditWatch listing of Corpbanca, CG Banking's main cash contributor. -- The ratings reflect the company's heavy reliance on dividends from its subsidiaries and aggressive financial profile, partially mitigated by its banking and insurance subsidiaries' good market position. Rating Action On Jan. 18, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' long-term issuer credit rating CorpGroup Banking S.A. (CG Banking). At the same time, we assigned our 'BB' rating on the company's proposed senior unsecured notes for up to $500 million with a tenor of up to 10 years. In addition, we placed ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting a similar rating action we took on Corpbanca S.A. (BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2), CG Banking's most important cash contributor. Rationale The ratings on CG Banking reflect its heavy reliance on dividends from its subsidiaries and aggressive financial profile, given the expected increase in debt and low liquidity. The positive rating factors are the company's subsidiaries' good positions in the Chilean banking and insurance sectors and Corpbanca's healthy earnings capacity. The gap between the rating on CG Banking and Corpbanca's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bbb' results from structural subordination--CG Banking's debt holders are subordinated to the senior and subordinated debt holders of Corpbanca's debt--projected high debt, and low liquidity. Low liquidity is a result of the projected reduction in dividend payout at Corpbanca to finance its expansion, and increased pressures to upstream dividends to CG Banking's shareholder, Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold Ltda., to service debt at other layers of the group. After the upcoming bond issuance, we expect CG Banking's debt to increase to up to $500 million from $143 million as of September 2012. The company will use proceeds of the notes to refinance its existing debt and upstream cash to the group. The higher debt would result in the company's modest debt coverage metrics, with the funds from operations (FFO; consisting of dividends from subsidiaries) to debt ratio in the 15%-20% range and FFO interest coverage at 2x-3x over the next three years. We expect CG Banking's debt not to exceed $500 million and ownership share on Corpbanca to slightly reduce to 45%. Changes in these variables could result in a negative rating action on CG Banking. CG Banking is a nonoperating holding company that participates in the Chilean banking sector mainly through its direct 50.4% equity stake in Corpbanca (the stake will drop to 45% after the finalization of the capitalization process at the bank). Corpbanca is the fifth-largest Chilean bank. Corpbanca and has recently expanded operations to Colombia with the purchase of Santander Colombia (completed in mid-2012) and the announced acquisition of Helm bank in October 2012. Through its 40% stake in CorpGroup Vida Chile S.A. (not rated), CG Banking is also an important player in the Chilean life insurance sector. Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold Ltda. (Interhold; BB/Watch Neg/--) owns 99.9% of CG Banking. CreditWatch Ratings on CG Banking are on CreditWatch negative following a similar rating action on Corpbanca. The CreditWatch listing on Corpbanca reflects the potential impact related to its acquisition of Helm bank. We will evaluate the impact on the bank's stand-alone credit profile, anchor, capital charges, and risk-adjusted capital ratios from higher exposure to Colombia, which carries higher economic risks than Chile, and resulting capital structure after the acquisition. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing after completion of regulatory approvals in Chile and Colombia. Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Analytical Approach to Assessing Non-operating Holding Companies, March 17, 2009 Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Corp Group Banking S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Neg (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)