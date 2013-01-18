Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat
at 180 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
tightened by 8 bps to 526 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads remained flat
at 123 bps and 151 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread contracted by 1 bp to
212 bps. The 'BB' spread contracted by 5 bps to 354 bps, the 'B' spread
tightened by 7 bps to 552 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 9 bps to 873
bps.
By industry, financial institutions contracted by 2 bps to 231 bps, and banks,
industrials, utilities, and telecommunications tightened by 1 bp each to 220
bps, 245 bps, 182 bps, and 268 bps, respectively.
The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving
average of 201 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The
speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving
average of 634 bps and its five-year moving average of 758 bps. We expect
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could
continue to weigh on risky assets.
