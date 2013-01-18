Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tahiti Finance plc's notes due May 2015 as follows: GBP146.7m class A (XS0233777308): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP82.2m class B (XS0233778454): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable GBP99.9m class C (XS0233778884): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable The affirmation of all classes is based on the continued credit quality of the securitised debt, which is mortgaged on a portfolio of managed branded hotels in the UK. The Negative Outlooks on classes A and B take into consideration the refinancing risk facing this transaction, especially given loan maturity in May 2013 and note maturity two years thereafter. The complexity of the debt structure (which includes a multi-tranched whole loan and a pure mezzanine facility) combined with the limited time left until note maturity makes the sheer scale of the refinancing especially challenging. The loan was restructured at its original maturity in May 2010, introducing, among other things, a 100% sweep of excess cash (after only the interest costs of the securitised debt) and a conditional loan extension to May 2013. Boosted by improved debt affordability, swept cash has reduced the A-note loan-to-value ratio (LTV), based on a February 2012 valuation, to 37.7% from 41.5% a year prior. With a further GBP280m of subordinated debt (including the junior mezzanine facility), the borrower's total reported LTV stands at 70% - a level that could attract refinancing offers given the market presence and track record of the operator, InterContinental Hotels Group Limited, and a concentration of hotels in Greater London. However, property valuation assumptions for a portfolio such as this, especially for hotels outside London, are not easily tested. Meanwhile the size of the debt would in all likelihood call for a club of lenders or a securitisation to be arranged. A slight tapering off in asset performance since the 2012 valuation, reflecting hotels' inherent net income volatility, may also deter new investors. Net income is well down since 2008 but had been reasonably stable in the last few years; the recent dip may therefore reflect a short-term impact on revenues from the London Olympics. The two year tail period to bond maturity would leave little time for the special servicer to complete the recovery process, even for a single portfolio of hotels. Should the loan fail to be repaid by its maturity, it is likely that the class A notes would be downgraded by a category shortly thereafter, in line with Fitch's EMEA CMBS criteria. If bonds remain outstanding with less than 18 months remaining, Fitch may further downgrade ratings to a level no higher than 'BBBsf'. The Negative Outlooks are therefore reflective of the elevated potential for downgrades of the classes A and B notes in case a repayment plan does not progress sufficiently speedily, which would leave noteholders increasingly exposed to default. The loan is secured by 61 hotels (73 at closing) located throughout the UK with major concentrations in Greater London, the South West and the South East. The portfolio comprises 57 three?star hotels trading under the Holiday Inn brand and four four?star hotels trading under the Crowne Plaza brand. Fitch considers the pool to be of good quality given the high standard of the assets, their generally established locations and the experience of the management. Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction's performance. A performance update report will shortly be available on the agency's website, www.fitchratings.com.