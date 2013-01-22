(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Guatemalan Banco de Desarrollo Rural's (Banrural) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Banrural's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflect its sound local franchise, historically high profitability, strong capital, good credit quality and ample depository base. Banrural's ratings also reflect moderate concentrations in public sector funds and the limited revenue diversification, given its main target markets (micro, and small enterprises). Banrural has exhibited a consistently high profitability over the past years. The bank's return on assets and equity during 2012 (2.5% and 23.7%, respectively) was boosted by its ample net interest margin (8%), which balances the weak efficiency (5% of average assets) derived from its business model and ample network of services. Fitch foresees that Banrural's strong profitability will continue comparing positively with the local banking system and similarly rated international peers. Banrural's good capital levels continue comparing positively with its main local peers and similarly rated international banks. Fitch Core Capital to risk-weighted assets stood at a high 16.1%, well above the Guatemalan banking systems capitalization. Banrural's capitalization will continue benefiting from the moderate dividends distribution practice. Banrural's funding benefits from an ample depository base which has been growing at double-digits since 2010. This strength is reflected in the bank's capacity to have financed 1.3 times the gross loans over the past five years through this mean. The high weight of low-cost saving and current account deposits (around 70% on total deposits over the past five years) have favored the bank's funding costs. However, the bank maintains a moderate concentration in its 20 largest depositors and in the public sector. Banrural's delinquency metrics have been below 1% over the past years, at the same time, the reserve coverage for nonperforming and gross loans has gradually improved, reaching up to 328.5% and 2.3% in 2012, respectively. Overall, loan portfolio concentration in the largest economic debtors is low, as is the entity's foreign currency exposure and level of non-domiciliated loans. Although restructured loans remain relatively high (2012: 6.9% of gross loans), they have declined from their peak (2010: 8%). WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Banrural's Stable Outlook reflects that Fitch does not anticipate substantial changes in the bank's risk profile in the foreseeable future. Banrural's upside potential is considered limited and, at this point, constrained by the sovereign rating, given its association with the public sector. However, Banrural's rating could be upgraded should it significantly reduces the weight of public sector deposits, which accounts approximately 23% of total deposits, while maintaining a strong Fitch Core Capital. On the other hand, a significant and unexpected reduction of the bank's Fitch Core Capital Ratio (below 11%) and a period of sustained low earnings (Operating ROAA close to 1%) would trigger a negative rating action. CREDIT PROFILE Established in Guatemala in 1998, Banrural focus its services in promoting economic and social development in rural areas of the country. The bank is mainly oriented to finance consumption, as well as micro, small and medium companies, with a smaller share in corporate loans. Banrural is currently the third largest bank in Guatemala in terms of assets (2012: 19.7% of the system's assets), the second in deposits (21.6% of total deposits) and loans (22.1% of gross loans), but the largest in net profits (29.2%). Fitch has affirmed the following rating on Banrural: --Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb+'; --Support at '3'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'; --National long -term rating at 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)