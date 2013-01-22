Jan 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on Dell Inc. (A-/Stable/A-1) remain unchanged, despite persistent rumors (which have not been confirmed by the company) that Dell is in discussions to be taken private through a leveraged buyout (LBO). Challenges in its PC business have resulted in a depressed stock price in recent periods. However, previous LBO rumors had circulated without any resulting transaction. We will continue to actively monitor any developments. If an LBO of Dell were to occur, it would have significant, negative credit implications despite the company's satisfactory business risk profile.