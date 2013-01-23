Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' rating on the following
Orangeburg County, South Carolina (the county) general obligation (GO) bonds:
--$6.2 million GO bonds of 2008.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of the county backed by its full faith and
credit and unlimited taxing power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UNEVEN BUDGETARY PERFORMANCE, LOW RESERVES: General fund reserves have declined
significantly in recent years and remain somewhat weak despite positive year-end
results in each of the prior two fiscal years.
BELOW AVERAGE ECONOMIC METRICS: The economy remains rooted in manufacturing and
continues to exhibit high unemployment and low income. Business development
efforts appear to be yielding some success as evidenced by good job growth over
the prior two years.
MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: High carrying costs are offset by very rapid
amortization and affordable longer term debt and pensions.
CREDIT PROFILE
Orangeburg County is in the Lower Savannah section of South Carolina,
approximately 40 miles south of Columbia, the state capital and 75 miles
northwest of Charleston. The county is home to seventeen municipalities. The
county's population has declined slightly over the past decade to a present
level of about 90,100.
FINANCES SHOW RECENT STABILITY; KEY TO FUTURE RATING DIRECTION
The county experienced deficits from fiscal 2006 - 2010 which drew down its
general fund balance by a significant $6.4 million, reducing its unreserved fund
balance to $1.8 million, or a low 5.4% of spending by the end of fiscal 2010.
Modest operating surplus in recent years are a positive trend, but fund balance
is still well below the county's target of 15%.
The general fund reported a surplus after transfers of $301,258 or 0.9% of
spending in fiscal 2011. Management reports a preliminary operating surplus of
approximately $600,000 in fiscal 2012, and the county adopted a structurally
balanced budget for fiscal 2013 that does not appropriate existing reserves.
Management reports no material deviations from the budget based on year-to-date
results.
Property taxes comprise about 70% of general fund revenues. A statutory cap on
annual levy growth generally limits management's revenue flexibility; however,
the county has accumulated some additional millage capacity above the statutory
formula by virtue of it not having increased taxes from fiscal 2008-2012.
Taxpayer concentration is high owing to the presence of South Carolina Electric
and Gas (Fitch long-term issuer default rating of 'BBB+') which accounts for
nearly 12% of the tax base. Rating concerns are largely offset by the relatively
stable nature of this entity.
The county's ability to maintain its current state of budgetary balance while
restoring reserves more closely in line with its 15% fund balance target will
likely serve as the basis for any positive rating consideration.
ECONOMIC CONDITIONS REMAIN STRENUOUS
Per capita and median household income metrics are 25%-35% below the state and
U.S. average and the individual poverty rate is 156% of the U.S. average. Market
value per capita is quite low as well (just above $40,000). Unemployment within
the county is consistently high relative to the state and the U.S. The monthly
unemployment rate was 12.4% in October and has average almost 14.4% dating back
to January 2010. While unemployment remains high the county has experienced good
job growth of 2.2% over the prior 12 months and 3.4% dating back to October
2010.
LARGE MANUFACTURING PRESENCE LED BY HUSQVARNA
Manufacturing accounts for close to 20% of total employment in Orangeburg County
compared to 12% for South Carolina and 8.9% for the U.S. The county's
manufacturing base varies from lawn equipment (Husqvarna) and roller bearings
(Koyo) to polymer tubing (Zeus) and bakery and grocery products (Sara Lee and
Food Lion). Recent capital investments have likewise come from firms involved in
a variety of manufacturing activity and are due in part to the county's
successful utilization of incentive programs and its favorable proximity to
interstates 26 and 95 as well as the Port of Charleston.
Husqvarna's 2,300 employees account for more than 6% of the county's employment
base; as such the firm plays an important role in the county's economic outlook.
In 2010 Husqvarna announced a plan to invest more than $105 million in its
Orangeburg County facility in two phases to be complete by 2013 and 2024.
MODERATE DEBT PROFILE
The county's overall debt burden remains moderate at 3.7% of market value and
low at $1,550 per capita. Approximately 70% of the debt burden is driven by
overlapping school district obligations.
Carrying costs associated with the county's long-term debt, pension, and retiree
health benefits is considered above-average by Fitch at approximately 27% of
governmental fund spending. This ratio is largely driven by debt service due on
sales tax bonds issued by the Orangeburg Joint Governmental Action Authority, a
component unit of the county (the bonds are not rated by Fitch).
The rapid seven-year amortization of these bonds, which corresponds to the
county's authority to collect the voter-approved 1% capital projects sales tax
pledged as security, offsets concerns about the high carrying costs. Other
elements of carrying costs are affordable. Annual collections plus interest
earnings narrowly cover debt service on the sales tax bonds; there is also a
substantial surplus of cash in the sales tax fund (almost $50 million in fiscal
2011) limited to capital expenditure or debt repayment.
VOTERS APPROVE EXTENSION OF SALES TAX FOR CAPITAL PROJECTS
The county does not maintain a formal capital plan however capital needs are
primarily funded by the capital projects sales tax, which is required to be
passed in association with defined projects that will be eligible to be funded
through its proceeds. This tax has been approved in three consecutive referenda
by a very favorable margin. The most recent referendum, in November 2010,
provides for the collection of the sales tax for a seven-year period commencing
May 2013 and is expected to generate $84 million in revenue.
MANAGEABLE PENSION LIABILITY
Pension liabilities are limited to the county's participation in various
multiple-employer plans administered by the state. While these plans are poorly
funded the state does fund at the full actuarial requirement and the county's
contributions consume an affordable portion of its budget.
