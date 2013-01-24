Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S.A.(Ache) as follows: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; --National scale rating to 'AAA(bra)' from 'AA+(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The upgrades reflect the strengthening of Ache's business position, operating cash flow and profitability, despite increasing competition. Fitch expects that Ache will continue to operate under a conservative strategy, seeking to manage competition from global players and the challenges related to the expansion of the generics segment. SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS Ache's 'BBB' ratings are supported by the company's strong business position in the Brazilian market and its leadership position in the prescription drug segment. The ratings also incorporate the company's conservative financial strategy of unleveraged capital structure, complemented with a strong liquidity position. The solid fundamentals of the pharmaceutical industry in Brazil and its favorable outlook are also factored into the ratings. The need for constant drug innovation and the regulatory burden of the sector are seen as manageable risks. Solid Business Profile in a Competitive Environment: Ache has a solid and recognized brand in the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry. Its diversified product portfolio, leadership in the prescription drugs segment, and presence in the fast-growing over-the-counter (OTC) generics and dermo-cosmetics segments all support its sound business position. Ache is the fourth-largest laboratory in Brazil in terms of gross revenue and second in net revenues. It also has one of the largest sales forces in the domestic market, which gives it competitive advantages compared with its peers. Ache's margins are strong and stable, despite the challenge of operating in an environment of strong competition from multinational pharmaceutical companies. Similar to other emerging-market pharmaceutical companies, Ache has a narrower research and development (R&D) product pipeline than its multinational competitors and has a weaker portfolio of patented products. Positively, the company's exposure to licensing agreements is low, with only about 15% of revenues derived from these products. The company has been constantly increasing its efforts to innovate and renovate its product portfolio by investing about 10% of its operating cash flow in R&D. New drugs launches should result in 30% revenue expansion from 2013-15. Unleveraged Capital Structure and Robust Liquidity: Ache has historically maintained low leverage ratios and its credit measures continue to be quite strong. Fitch's projections for 2013 indicate a net debt/EBITDA ratio of below 0.5x. In the past five years, the company's average leverage, as measured by the funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage ratio, was 0.6x, while its net debt/EBITDA ratio was negative or below 0.5x. During the last 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, Ache's cash balances plus cash flow from operations (CFFO) would cover the company's total debt by more than 4.5x. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had BRL606 million of cash and marketable securities and total adjusted debt of BRL221 million. Conservative Approach Leads to Profitability Gains: Ache has been efficient in balancing the expansion of generics with an innovative portfolio of branded products while achieving benefits from economies of scale. Going forward, Fitch believes that Ache's operational expertise in the Brazilian industry and its strong distribution base should partially mitigate the threat of increased competition. Its generic portfolio is not projected to account for more than 10%-15% of its revenues. For the (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2012, the company's net revenue and EBITDA reached BRL1.5 billion and BRL540 million, respectively. These figures compare favorably with revenues of BRL1.3 billion in 2010 and EBITDA of BRL407 million. The EBITDA margin was 35%, compared with an average of 33.3% in the past two years. FFO and CFFO remained quite robust, totaling BRL520 million and BRL437 million during the LTM, respectively. Quite Consistent FCF Generation: Ache has a solid track record of positive free cash flow (FCF) generation after dividends and capex. Between 2008 and 2012, Ache generated an average FCF of BRL116 million. Dividend distributions averaged BRL215 million in the period. In the past three years, Ache has increased its dividend payout in order to support the additional business opportunities of its controlling shareholders, paying out a total of BRL673 million between 2010 and 2012. This aggressive dividend policy has been mainly underpinned by the company's strong CFFO and its unleveraged capital structure. Fitch expects that in a more challenging scenario, the company would pursue a more conservative dividend policy in order to increase its financial flexibility and sustain its strong capital structure. During the LTM ended Sept. 2012, Ache generated FCF of BRL66 million, despite distributing dividends of BRL333 million. Factors that could lead to consideration of a ratings downgrade include: A downgrade would most likely be driven by a large debt-financed acquisition that would move the company's capital structure away from the acceptable ranges for the rating category. A significant deterioration in the reputation of its brand and cash generation, or a substantial deterioration of the company's market share in the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry would also lead to a downgrade. Fitch considers a further upgrade unlikely in the medium term. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 08, 2012); --'National Ratings - Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria