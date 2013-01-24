Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed RSA Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. RSA Insurance Group plc is the group's top holding company and RSA is its main operating entity. The Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Stable. The subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) have been affirmed at 'BBB'. RATING RATIONALE RSA's ratings reflect the group's solid operating profile, strong business franchise and growing geographical diversification. The ratings also take into account the strengths of the insurer's ability to maintain strong underwriting profitability through the cycle, its prudent reserve levels and its low-risk investment portfolio. RSA's level of capital, as assessed using Fitch's risk-adjusted method, is somewhat below that expected for RSA's rating level and has slightly deteriorated in recent years, mainly because of growing business volumes. RSA's own economic capital surplus figures and insurance groups directive (IGD) surplus have also been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, Fitch regards RSA's capitalisation as still commensurate with the rating. RSA reported another year of strong underwriting performance: its combined ratio improved to 94.9% in 2011 from 96.4% in 2010. To a large extent it achieved this by tightening its underwriting discipline in its UK motor business - one of the insurer's most competitive segments. RSA's operations in overseas and emerging markets delivered a stable positive technical result, in a context of continued expansion abroad. In H112 its combined ratio slightly deteriorated to 95.2% (H111: 93.2%) mainly due to weather related events. Fitch views RSA's stable earnings generation, with solid underwriting controls, as a positive rating factor. Fitch views the continued geographical expansion and increased revenue and earnings diversification of RSA's business positively from a business profile perspective. RSA has been successful in diversifying its premium income away from the historically core UK market, and in recent years most of its operating profits have been generated from its international business segment. However, recent acquisitions have led to an increase in goodwill and intangibles, negatively affecting the quality of RSA's capital. RSA continues to adhere to a conservative investment strategy, with a focus on high-quality fixed-income instruments, which Fitch views positively. The agency expects the prolonged low-interest-rate environment to lower regular investment income and consequently put pressure on earnings. SENSTITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS Key triggers for a rating downgrade would include: a significant and sustainable deterioration in RSA's capitalisation as measured by Fitch's risk-adjusted capital assessment and an IGD coverage of 1.7x or below (end-Q312: 1.9x). A significant deterioration of underwriting performance (i.e., a group combined ratio consistently above 103%) would also trigger a downgrade, as Fitch views this metric as one of RSA's key strengths. Fitch views RSA's financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage as in line with the rating level. However, if financial leverage increased consistently above 35% or fixed-charge coverage fell below 3x, this could lead to a downgrade. A material improvement in the company's capital position, as measured both by Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment and an IGD coverage of 2.2x, could lead to an upgrade.